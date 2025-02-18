Minnesota vs. UCLA Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 18
UCLA is fresh off a hard fought win against Indiana and are continuing to build its NCAA Tournament resume. That makes tonight's game against Minnesota an almost can't-lose game against one of the worst teams the Big Ten has to offer.
The Golden Gophers are 13-12 overall and 5-9 in conference play, but have strung together two wins in their last three games.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this late-night showdown.
Minnesota vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Minnesota +11.5 (-110)
- UCLA -11.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Minnesota +550
- UCLA -800
Total: 131.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Minnesota vs. UCLA How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 18
- Game Time: 10:30 PM EST
- Venue: Pauley Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Minnesota Record: 13-12
- UCLA Record: 19-7
Minnesota vs. UCLA Best Prop Bets
Minnesota
Dawson Garcia OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-118 via FanDuel Sportsbook)
UCLA is a completely average team when it comes to rebounding, ranking 167th in rebounding percentage, grabbing just 50.5% of boards. That's an area that Minnesota can take advantage of, which could lead to a big night for their leading rebounder, Dawson Garcia. He's averaging 7.4 rebounds per game and is listed at -118 at FanDuel to reach seven or more tonight.
UCLA
Tyler Bilodeau 2+ Three Pointers Made (+124 via FanDuel Sportsbook)
UCLA would be smart to let Tyler Bilodeau heave it from 3-point land more often. He's cashing in on 43.4% of this 3-point attempts this season. Now, he and the Bruins get to face a Minnesota team that ranks 275th in opponent 3-point field goal percentage, allowing opponents to shoot 35.5% from beyond the arc.
Minnesota vs. UCLA Prediction and Pick
This spread is a bit out of hand, I'll take the points with Minnesota. Both teams typically get the majority of their offense from the interior, ranking 100th and 101st in two-point shot rate. When it comes to defending two-point shots, the Golden Gophers have a significant advantage. Minnesota ranks 82nd in opponent two-point field goal percentage (48.4%) while UCLA ranks 215th (51.8%).
UCLA's biggest advantage against teams is being able to force turnovers, but the Bruins may not have an easy route to doing that tonight. The Golden Gophers cough the ball up on just 15.5% of their possessions, which is the 80th best mark amongst all college basketball teams.
Those two factors are enough for me to take the points with Minnesota on Tuesday night.
Pick: Minnesota +11.5 (-110 via BetMGM)
