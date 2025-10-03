Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 6
An SEC matchup is coming to Kyle Field on Saturday. No.6 Texas A&M is set to host Mississippi State on Saturday. The Aggies are 15.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook ahead of kickoff and remain unbeaten on the year.
Texas A&M is flying high after having topped No. 21 Notre Dame and Auburn over the past two weeks. Mississippi State, on the other hand, has one loss on the year after falling short in a close overtime game against No. 15 Tennessee.
The home team appears poised to secure a blowout victory, and that bodes well for the prop betting options for a few of their key players.
Best Prop Bets for Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M
- Le’Veon Moss over 97.5 rushing yards (-114)
- Marcel Reed under 38.5 rushing yards (-114)
Le’Veon Moss over 97.5 rushing yards
The Aggies are leaning on Moss more and more as the season goes on. The Texas A&M running back has increased his rushing total and rushing attempts in three straight games and gashed Auburn for a season-high 139 yards on 21 carries in his last game.
Mississippi State has struggled to stop the run this year and is giving up 204.8 yards per game on the ground to opposing teams in 2025. Moss has proven to be a reliable weapon and has the momentum to dominate against a defense that’s already given up more than 100 rushing yards to two running backs in the same game this season.
Marcel Reed under 38.5 rushing yards
Reed’s rushing total has been on the downstroke for two weeks in a row now. The Aggies quarterback has flashed some dual-threat abilities, but has only tallied more than 39 rushing yards once in four games this season. It’s unlikely that he’ll trend back up rapidly after recording -23 rushing yards against Auburn. Especially with Moss getting more and more involved.
Reed is now averaging just under 30 rushing yards per game ahead of this matchup, and it’ll be difficult for him to reach double-digits in carries if Moss keeps trending toward receiving close to 20 carries per contest. Mississippi State’s aforementioned vulnerability against the run should cause Texas A&M to utilize Moss early and often, so Reed doesn’t have to do too much with his legs.
