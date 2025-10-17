Missouri vs. Auburn Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8
No. 16 Missouri’s dynamic rushing attack was stagnant last week and will look to bounce back at Jordan-Hare Stadium this weekend. Missouri will enter its Saturday matchup with Auburn as a slight 1.5-point favorite after losing its first game of the season against No. 6 Alabama in Week 7.
Star running back Ahmad Hardy was held under 100 rushing yards for the first time this season against the Crimson Tide and has now dropped to second in the nation in total rushing yards. Auburn’s defense has excelled against the run this year and could limit his production in a second straight contest. Can Hardy get back on track to help his team avoid losing two games in a row?
Here’s our full betting breakdown of the matchup.
Missouri vs. Auburn Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Missouri: -1.5 (-115)
- Auburn: +1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Missouri: -126
- Auburn: +105
Total: 43.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Missouri vs. Auburn How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 18
- Game Time: 7:45 PM EST
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
- Missouri Record: 5-1
- Auburn Record: 3-3
Missouri vs. Auburn Key Players to Watch
Missouri
Beau Pribula: Pribula starred for Missouri against Alabama last week. While he threw two picks to go along with his pair of touchdown passes, he also ran for a score and led his team in rushing en route to a narrow loss. Alabama had an answer for Hardy and Missouri will need other options on offense if their rushing attack isn’t as efficient as usual. Auburn’s pass defense has struggled and could provide Pribula with plenty of openings.
Auburn
Jeremiah Cobb: Missouri’s elite run defense showed some weakness against Alabama in Week 7 and Auburn could look to pound the ground as well. Especially because Jackson Arnold has thrown just one touchdown pass during Auburn’s current three-game losing streak. Damari Alston is no longer with the team, and that can open the door for Cobb to get more touches. He’s already eclipsed the century mark in rushing yards twice this season.
Missouri vs. Auburn Prediction and Pick
Missouri looked like a much different team when it faced its first ranked opponent of 2025. Dominating the line of scrimmage and running through contact wasn’t as easy against the Crimson Tide and Auburn is even better against the run on paper.
Auburn has lost three straight but has held two of the three ranked opponents it’s lost to under 81 rushing yards. The underdogs have been battle tested by SEC powerhouses and that experience will be valuable in this pairing.
Bettors should expect Auburn to find some success on the ground after Missouri gave up 126 rushing yards to Alabama. Auburn has the tools to squeak by with a win thanks to its physicality up front.
PICK: Auburn moneyline (+105 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
