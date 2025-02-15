Missouri vs. Georgia Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Feb. 15
A showdown in the SEC between the No. 21 Missouri Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs is on tap for Saturday's slate.
Missouri bounced back after two straight losses earlier this week by steamrolling Oklahoma, beating them 82-58. Meanwhile, Georgia is looking to regain some momentum after losing three of their last four.
Let's dive into the odds for the game and then I'll give you my best bet.
Missouri vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Missouri +1.5 (-120)
- Georgia -1.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Missouri -106
- Georgia -113
Total: 143.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Missouri vs. Georgia How to Watch
- Date: Friday, February 15th
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Stegeman Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Missouri Record: 18-6
- Georgia Record: 16-9
Missouri vs. Georgia Key Players to Watch
Missouri
Anthony Robinson II: There's no one single star on this Missouri team. Three different players record double-digit points per game, but it's Robinson's ability to move the ball around that makes him the most key player on this squad. He averages 3.2 assists and the Tigers are at their best when he's dishing the rock.
Georgia
Asa Newell: The Georgia offense goes through Asa Newell down low. He's averaging 15.0 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, making the Bulldogs tough to stop when he is on his "A" game. A strong interior defense is the key to beating the Bulldogs.
Missouri vs. Georgia Prediction and Pick
A huge part of Missouri's game is getting to the free throw line. They draw 20.5 personal fouls per game averaging 27.8 free throws per game. They rank seventh and third in the country in those two respective categories. That means teams must stay disciplined when facing the Tigers and Georgia will enter the game inside the top 100 in fouls per game, which should give the Bulldogs an advantage, especially considering this game is on their home court.
When not drawing fouls, Missouri loves to shoot the three-point shot but now they have to face one of the best perimeter defenses in the country. Georgia keeps teams shooting just 29.5% from beyond the arc, the 16th lowest rate amongst all teams.
Finally, it's important to note just how much better the Bulldogs shoot on their home court. Their effective field goal percentage goes up 11.9% at home from 44.7% to 56.6%.
That's enough for me to back the unranked Bulldogs against the Tigers on Saturday.
Pick: Georgia -1.5 (-102)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!