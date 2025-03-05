Missouri vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 5
Oklahoma remains squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble and is running out of time to score quality wins.
After a close loss at home to Ole Miss, the team gets another chance to pick up a win at home as a small underdog, this time against Missouri. The Tigers nearly won at Vanderbilt but ultimately lost in overtime.
Which team will bounce back after a last second loss over the weekend? Here’s our betting preview.
Missouri vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Missouri: -4.5 (-110)
- Oklahoma: +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Missouri: -192
- Oklahoma: +158
Total: 161.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Missouri vs. Oklahoma How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 5th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Lloyd Noble Center
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network+
- Missouri Record: 21-8
- Oklahoma Record: 17-12
Missouri vs. Oklahoma Key Players to Watch
Missouri
Mark Mitchell: Oklahoma didn’t have an answer for the big man in the first meeting, an 82-58 win. Mitchell scored 25 points with seven rebounds and two steals while powering his way to the free-throw line 18 times in the blowout win.
Oklahoma
Jeremiah Fears: The first meeting was a brutal one for Fears, who scored eight points on 23% shooting. However, he has played much better of late, looking like the version that paced Oklahoma to an unbeaten non-conference slate. Fears has scored 15 or more in four of the last five games with at least six assists as well.
Missouri vs. Oklahoma Prediction and Pick
We’re getting a fair number to go back to Missouri as a road favorite who closed as a nine-and-a-half point favorite at home a few weeks back against a sputtering Oklahoma team. Of course, the Tigers blew out the Sooners, 82-58.
I think there are some matchup edges that can carry over into this game, even on the road. The Missouri offense is immensely talented and will have little issue shooting over the compact Oklahoma defense that is allowing a three-point rate among the top 100 teams in the country. Mizzou is second in SEC play in three-point percentage on the fourth highest rate, so the offense should operate comfortably.
As noted above, Mitchell went to the line 18 times in the first meeting, and the Tigers' ability to get to the free-throw line is something that can’t be overlooked. Missouri leads the SEC in free throw rate in league play, while OU has been sending teams to the charity stripe in droves, posting the third-highest free throw rate allowed in league play.
While the setting flips to Norman, the Sooners' inability to protect the rock is impactful, 15th in SEC turnover rate, which can be exposed against Missouri’s second highest turnover percentage on defense.
The Sooners can’t be trusted, even as a home underdog. I’ll lay it with the road favorite.
PICK: Missouri -4.5 (-105, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.