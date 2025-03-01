Missouri vs. Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Saturday, March 1
Vanderbilt can use a signature win on Saturday to fortify its NCAA Tournament resume and has a great opportunity with Missouri coming to Nashville.
The Commodores have been much improved this season, but so have the Tigers, who have vaulted near the top of the SEC standings behind a strong transfer class. Can Missouri, who has won four of the last five, score a road win as small favorites?
Here’s how to bet this Saturday night matchup.
Missouri vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Missouri: -2.5 (-102)
- Vanderbilt: +2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Missouri: -142
- Vanderbilt: +118
Total: 157.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Missouri vs. Vanderbilt How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 1st
- Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
- Venue: Memorial Gymnasium
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Missouri Record: 21-7
- Vanderbilt Record: 19-9
Missouri vs. Vanderbilt Best Prop Bets
Missouri
Mark Mitchell OVER 14.5 Points (-102)
Mitchell has flourished in his role with Missouri after transferring from Duke, one of the most physical offensive players in the country, ranking top 10 in free throw rate.
Vanderbilt is undersized, reliant on its pesky defense to generate turnovers to offset some of its deficiencies on the interior, which is where Mitchell should thrive.
The Commodores are 11th in SEC opponent free throw rate and 15th in two-point field goal percentage allowed. This is a prime matchup for Mitchell.
Vanderbilt
Devin McGlockton OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-125)
While Vandy struggles on the boards as a team, it leaves McGlockton to do its work on the boards.
He is second in SEC play in defensive rebounding rate and seventh in offensive rebounding rate. While Missouri has an edge as a team, McGlockton is the most reliable rebounder on the floor.
He had 10 rebounds in the first game and it wouldn’t shock me if he got to double digits again.
Missouri vs. Vanderbilt Prediction and Pick
This is a bad matchup for Vanderbilt’s undersized defense, which has sunk to the bottom of the SEC on the defensive end, last in effective field goal percentage allowed.
The team has leaned into forcing turnovers as its most efficient form of defense, but the group is simply not able to hold up inside, which is a big issue against Missouri’s physical frontcourt that gets to the free throw line at the highest rate in SEC play.
However, I do think Vanderbilt can have a better offensive showing in this game against a suspect Missouri defense. The Tigers defense has been vulnerable to letting teams run in transition, which is where Vanderbilt has thrived all season.
This game can be fast and loose throughout with plenty of trips to the free throw line between two teams that are bottom third in the league in opponent free throw rate.
Despite the lofty total, I’m going over.
PICK: OVER 157.5 (-115, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
