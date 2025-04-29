Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Bet Blue Jays to Upset Red Sox in AL East Duel)
The MLB season marches on and we have all 30 teams in action on Tuesday.
If you're looking for a few bets to place, you're in the right spot. I have something for everyone tonight, including a bet on a favorite, an underdog, and a total. Let's dive into them.
Top MLB Picks Today
- Cubs (-140) vs. Pirates via Caesars
- Blue Jays (+120) vs. Red Sox via DraftKings
- Giants vs. Padres UNDER 6.5 (+100) via Caesars
Cubs vs. Pirates Prediction
The Chicago Cubs are have been one of the best offenses in Major League Baseball to start the season. They're second in OPS at .783 and they've been batting .282 against left-handed pitchers. Tonight, they face a lefty in Andrew Heaney of the Pirates. Heaney has had a strong season, but I think it's partly due to variance and we'll see some regression from the Pirates arm. He's been in the Majors since 2014 and has continuously been a solid-but-not-great pitcher. I don't think at 33 years old, he's all of a sudden going to be a Cy Young candidate.
Offensively, the Pirates have struggled this season, ranking 27th in OPS at .644. As long as the Cubs offense can continue to roll, Chicago is going to win as road favorites.
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Prediction
The Blue Jays offense has been horrific of late, except for when they're facing lefties. Their OPS improves from .614 against right-handed pitchers to .807 against left-handed pitchers, a massive difference. Tonight, they'll face a lefty in Garrett Crochet of the Boston Red Sox.
Is that enough to convince me to back the Blue Jays as home underdogs? Absolutely.
Giants vs. Padres Prediction
Strap in for a pitchers duel tonight between the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres. Logan Webb (1.98 ERA) will take on Nick Pivetta (1.20 ERA) in a duel between two pitchers who have gotten off to fantastic starts to their seasons.
If you're worried about what will happen when each team eventually turns to their bullpens, don't be. The Padres and Giants rank first and second in bullpen ERA this season at 1.63 and 2.30 respectively.
This total couldn't be too low for me. I'll take the UNDER.
