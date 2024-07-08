Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Bet on Chris Sale Prop, Twins to Win Third Straight)
Monday’s Major League Baseball action features just seven games, but that’s not going to stop us from placing some bets, right?
It’s going to be tough to follow up Sunday’s masterclass, after the Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets all came through with wins to complete the sweep in Sunday’s best bets and end the holiday weekend with a bang.
Ironically, two of those teams are a part of Monday’s best bets, but we’re only running it back with one of them.
Here are two moneyline players – and a sneaky player prop to consider – for Monday night.
MLB Best Bets Today, Monday, July 8
- Pittsburgh Pirates Moneyline (-120) vs. New York Mets
- Minnesota Twins Moneyline (-185) vs. Chicago White Sox
- Chris Sale OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-155)
Pittsburgh Pirates Moneyline (-120) vs. New York Mets
Pittsburgh Pirates starter Mitch Keller struggled in his last two outings, giving up 10 runs (eight earned) to push his ERA to 3.48 on the season. However, I still think he gives the Pirates the advantage in this one.
Pittsburgh is 11-6 straight up when Keller is on the mound, and he's allowed two or fewer runs in seven of his last 10 starts.
Meanwhile, New York Mets starter Christian Scott comes into this game with a 4.32 ERA, and New York is just 1-5 in his six starts.
Pittsburgh is in a prime spot to win the series finale tonight.
Minnesota Twins Moneyline (-185) vs. Chicago White Sox
When it comes to the Minnesota Twins-Chicago White Sox matchup on Monday, there is only one thing you need to know.
Chris Flexen is on the mound for Chicago.
So far in 2024, the White Sox are just 2-16 straight up when Flexen pitches, and his 5.08 ERA backs that stat up nicely. As for the Twins, they’ve been rolling as of late, taking seven of their last 10 games to move to 12 games over .500 on the season.
I’ll gladly fade Flexen – something that’s worth doing every time he pitches at this rate – on Monday.
Chris Sale OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-155)
What a resurgence Chris Sale has had during his time in Atlanta.
The seven-time All-Star has been lights out in 2024, posting a 2.71 ERA in 16 starts while striking out 127 batters in 99.2 innings of work.
Sale has picked up at least seven strikeouts in 12 of his 16 starts in 2024, including 10 of his 11 starts since May 1.
His opponent on Monday – the Arizona Diamondbacks – doesn’t strike out a ton (7.88 per game), but Sale’s advanced numbers are too good for me to pass him up at this number.
The veteran lefty ranks in the 95th percentile in strikeout percentage, the 88th percentile in whiff percentage and the 96th percentile in chase rate. I expect him to stay hot on Monday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
