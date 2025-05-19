Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Expect a Pitchers Duel in Royals vs. Giants)
It's a new week which means we have a fresh slate of MLB games to watch and bet on. Monday's action is loaded with most teams across the Majors ready to begin their first series of the week.
If you're looking to get in on the action, you've come to the right place. I have three bets locked in so let's dive into them.
Top MLB Picks Today
- Brewers (-116) vs. Orioles
- Royals vs. Giants UNDER 7 (-102)
- Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers OVER 9.5 (-105)
Orioles vs. Brewers Prediction
Neither of the two offenses in this game have been good of late. The Orioles rank 24th in OPS over the past two weeks and the Brewers rank 29th. With that being said, I feel a lot more comfortable betting on the team that's going to face Dean Kremer. The Orioles starer has an abysmal 5.36 ERA and 1.311 WHIP on the season. He has also allowed 4+ run in five starts already this season.
Once the starters get pulled, the Brewers will continue to have the advantage. Baltimore's bullpen has an ERA of 4.93, the fifth-highest in all of baseball.
Let's back the Brewers as just slight home favorites tonight.
Pick: Brewers (-116)
Royals vs. Giants Prediction
We're in for a pitcher's duel in San Francisco tonight. Kris Bubic (1.66 ERA) of the Royals is set to take on Robbie Ray (3.04 ERA) of the Giants in a battle of lefties. I've already bet on Bubic to win the AL Cy Young, and I'm a big believer in him having a career year.
Both offenses have struggled against lefties this season as well, ranking 16th and 26th in OPS when facing left-handed starters. The Royals see their OPS dip from .672 to .610 against lefties and the Giants' drops from .716 to .664.
As a cherry on top, both bullpens have been some of the best in the Majors. The Giants have the lowest bullpen ERA amongst all teams at 2.51 and the Royals come in at sixth at 3.19.
Take the UNDER in this interleague showdown.
Pick: UNDER 7 (-102)
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Prediction
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers have been the two best offenses in baseball over the past two weeks, so why not bet the OVER in their NL West showdown tonight? They rank first and second in OPS over the past 14 days with the Dodgers at .906 and the Diamondbacks at .849.
Both teams may also have some pitching issues tonight. The Dodgers are rolling with Landon Knack (5.89 ERA) as their starter, and the Diamondbacks' bullpen has struggled mightily this season, currently ranking 27th in bullpen ERA at 5.34.
Let's sit back and root for runs in tonight's final game.
Pick: OVER 9.5 (-105)
