Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Expect Padres vs. Dodgers to be a Low-Scoring Affair)
Thanks to come backs by both the Tampa Bay Rays and Kansas City Royals, we pulled off a 3-0 sweep of my picks from yesterday's edition of Walk-Off Wagers. We look to keep the momentum going today and if you're going to see two teams I'm back on for the second straight day.
As they say, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it."
MLB Best Bets Today
- Blue Jays -140 vs. Diamondbacks
- Rays -140 vs. Orioles
- Padres vs. Dodgers UNDER 9 (-120)
Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Prediction
As I wrote yesterday, if oddsmakers are going to continue to treat the Blue Jays as nothing but an average team, I'm going to continue to bet on them. They now rank third in Major League Baseball in OPS over the past 30 days, above teams like the Dodgers, Mets, and most importantly, the Diamondbacks.
They'll roll with Kevin Gausman as their starter tonight and while his 4.08 ERA may be worrisome, consider his 3.51 FIP, which indicates some positive regression should be in the near future for the Jays' starter.
The Diamondbacks' bullpen is a huge cause for concern for Arizona bettors. It ranks 28th in the Majors in bullpen ERA at 5.39, meaning no matter how the first few innings go, their opponent will always be in a spot to come back, as we saw in the first game between these two teams.
I'll back the Blue Jays once again tonight.
Pick: Blue Jays -140
Orioles vs. Rays Prediction
Speaking of hot offenses, the Tampa Bay Rays proved last night just how hot their bats are, completing a comeback after being down 8-0 to the Orioles. The Rays now lead all of Major League Baseball in OPS over the past 30 days at .812. Tonight, they get to face Charlie Morton, who has had a horrific 2025 campaign with an ERA of 6.05.
Even if Morton survives his start, the O's will eventually have to turn to their 25th-ranked bullpen, giving the Rays further opportunity to tack on more runs.
Tampa Bay is the side to back again tonight.
Pick: Rays -140
Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction
The Dodgers' offense is arguably the best in baseball, but I'm going to fade them in a sense tonight and take the UNDER. Their opponent, the Padres, enter tonight ranking dead last in both batting average (.226) and OPS (.640) over the past 30 days.
The pitching matchup also looks to be a strong one as Ryan Bergert (2.33 ERA) is scheduled to get the start against Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2.64 ERA) of the Dodgers. If those two put together a couple of solid starts tonight, we could be in for a low-scoring affair.
Pick: UNDER 9 (-120)
