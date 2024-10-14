SI

Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Guardians vs. Yankees Go Over, Bet on Juan Soto)

Breaking down the best bets to place for the MLB playoff action on Monday, Oct. 14.

Jennifer Piacenti

Sep 25, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates his two run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Sep 25, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates his two run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The NLCS continues in Los Angeles tonight while the ALCS begins in New York.  

New York sports fans are having a great night as the New York Mets, New York Yankees, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills all have primetime appearances. 

We have been on a great run with an 8-1 MLB streak since last week. Let’s see if we can keep it going tonight.

Both wagers are in plus money, so I will also offer a few suggestions for players to bet on if you want to put together a parlay. 

All odds according to DraftKings.

MLB Best Bets Today for Monday, Oct. 14

  • Guardians vs. Yankees over 7.5 runs (+100)
  • Juan Soto 2+ bases (+145)

The Yankees host the first game of the ALCS tonight.

Lefty Carlos Rodon starts for New York. In his 3 ⅔ postseason innings vs. the Kansas City Royals, he allowed seven hits and four earned runs.   

The Guardians were among the best vs. left-handed pitching during the regular season with a  .751 OPS (seventh), .427 SLG (seventh), and .176 ISO (sixth).  

The Guardians will start Alex Cobb tonight. Cobb spent most of the regular season on the injured list.  In his single postseason start vs. the Tigers, Cobb allowed three hits and two earned runs before handing the ball over to the bullpen. 

In his career vs. this Yankees lineup, Cobb has allowed a .286 BA, .569 SLG and .946 OPS.

It feels like a spot for the bats to wake up tonight in the Bronx. 

Both teams have top bullpens and can go to relief early, but with it just being Game 1 of the series, the starters might get a slightly longer leash. 

For even money, I’ll bet the stars will be out.  

Steven Kwan, Lane Thomas and Jose Ramirez have all been hot in the postseason, and they all have favorable splits vs. left-handed pitching.

Juan Soto has been dominant vs. Alex Cobb.  In 11 career at-bats, Soto is hitting .636 with an OPS of 1.939 and two home runs. 

