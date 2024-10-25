Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Mookie Betts and Juan Soto Stay Hot in World Series Game 1)
Game 1 of the World Series will take place at Dodger Stadium Friday night.
Could it get any better than the New York Yankees vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers? Pick your hero:
Aaron Judge vs. Shohei Ohtani.
Juan Soto vs. Mookie Betts.
And specifically, on Friday, Gerrit Cole vs. Jack Flaherty.
World Series games are often low scoring, but with the total set at 8.5 Friday, we should expect the bats to be out.
MLB Best Bets Today for World Series Game 1
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Mookie Betts 2+ bases (+115)
- Juan Soto 2+ bases (+120)
Gerrit Cole enters this contest with a 3.31 ERA across three postseason games; however he has allowed a .297 batting average and has a 1.53 WHIP in those three games.
Jack Flaherty has a 7.04 ERA in the postseason, despite pitching seven shutout innings vs. the Mets on October 13th. In his other two October games, Flaherty allowed 12 earned runs. Flaherty has allowed a .254 batting average with a 1.43 WHIP.
The Dodgers have scored an average of 6.36 runs per game in the postseason. The Yankees have averaged 4.78.
Both pitchers have had plenty of rest and should pitch well, but I’ll still bet on the bats being a little better.
No player has more bases (29) or RBI (12) in the postseason than Mookie Betts. In 20 career at-bats vs. Gerrit Cole, Mookie is batting .429.
On the other side, Juan Soto is batting .333 with 22 total bases across nine postseason games. Soto hit 41 home runs this season. If all his games were played at Dodger stadium, that number would be 50.
If we are approaching a game total of nine, it's likely both stars will be involved. I love the plus money for both hitters to tally two or more bases on Friday night.
