MLB Best Bets Today: Two Player Props in Plus-Money for Wednesday's Slate
There’s a full day of MLB on the slate! Here are a couple of plus-money props to consider if you want to get in on the action. All odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Kyle Tucker over 1.5 total bases (+105)
Hurry and grab this before it moves! No hitter is hotter than Tucker, who has two multiple-home run games across his last three games played and now leads MLB with 17 home runs.
Maybe we are getting value on this play because he is facing a lefty (Tyler Anderson), but here’s the rub: Tucker is just as good vs. lefties as he is vs. righties. Tucker’s 10 extra-base hits vs. southpaws is second only to Ketel Marte (13). He’s hitting .275 vs. lefties with a .997 OPS this year, and he’s exceeded this prop in seven of his last 10 games played. Tucker is hitting .315 at home this season with a 1.198 OPS, and yes, this game is at Minute Maid.
Sign me up for the plus-money payout and hand me some bright orange sneakers.
Nestor Cortes over 6.5 strikeouts (+110)
Cortes has only exceeded this prop twice this season so this is a little bold, but today he gets a Seattle Mariners lineup that has a 25.4% K-rate vs. left-handed pitching. That equates to 9.5 strikeouts per game.
Cortes has pitched seven innings or more four times this season, and the Yankees are trying to avoid the sweep, so I am willing to bet on Cortes. Cortes has a sparkling 1.27 ERA pitching at home this season and should pitch like an ace in an important spot.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.