Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Blue Jays-Braves, Jasson Dominguez and More)
Wednesday’s Major League Baseball action features six games that start before 4:30 p.m. EST, giving bettors a chance to wager on the action even earlier than usual on a weekday.
With several series coming to an end, there are some trends to look out for in those matchups, especially since many of these teams are playing for just the first time in 2025.
On Wednesday, I’m targeting plays in the Toronto Blue Jays-Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros-St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees-Kansas City Royals games, including a pick for Spencer Strider’s 2025 debut.
Here’s the full explanation for each of these picks on April 16.
MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, April 16
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Toronto Blue Jays Moneyline (+124) vs. Atlanta Braves
- Houston Astros-St. Louis Cardinals OVER 8.5 (-105)
- Jasson Dominguez UNDER 0.5 Hits (+105)
Toronto Blue Jays Moneyline (+124) vs. Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves ace Spencer Strider will make his season debut on Wednesday afternoon against the Toronto Blue Jays, who are off to a solid 10-8 start this season.
Strider is coming off elbow surgery in April 2024 to repair his ulnar collateral ligament, although he did not have Tommy John surgery but instead had an internal brace inserted into his arm.
It’s unclear how long the Braves (5-12) will let their ace go in his first outing, and that could spell trouble for them on the road. Atlanta’s bullpen has been awful this season, posting a 4.24 ERA – one of the 10-worst marks in MLB.
Meanwhile, the Jays have Chirs Bassitt on the mound in this one, and he’s been lights out to start 2025. The righty has given up just two runs across 18.1 innings of work (0.98 ERA). Unfortunately, the Jays are just 1-2 in his three outings.
I’m betting on Toronto turning that around against a struggling Atlanta team this afternoon.
Houston Astros-St. Louis Cardinals OVER 8.5 (-105)
This season, the St. Louis Cardinals have been one of the better offenses in baseball, ranking No. 1 in batting average and No. 3 in OPS.
While the Houston Astros (23rd in OPS) have not hit the ball nearly as well, I think the OVER is the bet to make for this afternoon matchup.
Houston is starting Ronel Blanco, and he’s gotten off to a slow start in the 2025 campaign, posting a 6.94 ERA across three starts. He’s allowed 13 hits, nine runs and seven walks in just 11.2 innings of work.
So, I wouldn’t be shocked to see the St. Louis offense get to him on Wednesday. Plus, all three of Blanco’s starts have resulted in the total reaching at least nine runs.
On the St. Louis side, Steven Matz will get the ball as an opener in this game. While the lefty has been solid this season, posting a 2.31 ERA, the St. Louis bullpen has been one of the worst in MLB. Through 17 games, the Cardinals are 24th in bullpen ERA (4.57) and they’ll have to rely on the pen all game long with Matz getting the start.
This should be a high-scoring affair based on the struggles of these pitching staffs in 2025.
Jasson Dominguez UNDER 0.5 Hits (+105)
New York Yankees youngster Jasson Dominguez may not even start on Wednesday night, as New York has kept him out of the lineup against left-handed pitching at times this season.
On Wednesday, the Yankees take on the Kansas City Royals and lefty Kris Bubuc, who is off to a fast start in 2025, posting a 0.96 ERA while giving up just 13 hits across 18.2 innings of work.
For his career, Dominguez is hitting just .109 against left-handed pitching, picking up five hits in 46 at bats. He’s hitting .275 overall this season, but I’d be shocked to see him pick up a knock against Bubic tonight.
