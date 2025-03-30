Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Braves-Padres, Aaron Nola and More)
Sunday’s Major League Baseball action wraps up the first series for many teams in the 2025 MLB season, and there are plenty of ways to bet on a loaded slate on Sunday.
Afternoon baseball is a great thing to have back, and tonight features a great Sunday Night Baseball clash between the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres.
While there is going to be a feeling out period in this baseball season (we have less than a handful of games from 2025 to pull from for each team), there are a few bets that I like on Sunday.
Here’s a full breakdown of the plays, including a prop pick for Philadelphia Phillies starter Aaron Nola.
MLB Best Bets for Sunday, March 30
- Aaron Nola OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-115)
- Atlanta Braves-San Diego Padres UNDER 8 (-108)
- Cleveland Guardians Moneyline (-105) vs. Kansas City Royals
Aaron Nola OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-115)
It’s hard to find a better matchup to start the season than the one Aaron Nola has on Sunday.
So far this season, no team has struck out more than the Washington Nationals (14 times per game), yet Nola’s strikeout prop is set at just 5.5 in this matchup. Last season, the Phillies starter finished with 197 strikeouts in 199.1 innings of work.
Nola also punched out seven batters in his lone matchup with Washington last season, picking up at least six K’s in 18 of his 33 starts, including five of his final six starts. He’s worth a bet against a struggling young lineup on Sunday.
Atlanta Braves-San Diego Padres UNDER 8 (-108)
The San Diego Padres are aiming to sweep the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, but I’m looking to the total in this matchup for my best bet.
Through three games, the Braves are just 24th in MLB in OPS, and they failed to score a single run on Saturday. In fact, two of the three games in this series have fallen short of eight runs, and Atlanta has just eight total runs in three games.
This isn’t the best pitching matchup (AJ Smith-Shawver against Nick Pivetta), but the Padres’ bullpen has been lights out the last two games of this series.
I wouldn’t be shocked to see yet another low-scoring game with the Braves struggling at the dish.
Cleveland Guardians Moneyline (-105) vs. Kansas City Royals
Tanner Bibee was supposed to be the Cleveland Guardians’ Opening Day starter, but he had his outing pushed back due to a stomach flu.
Now, the Guardians righty is ready to go on Sunday against Michael Wacha and the Kansas City Royals.
So far in this series, these teams are 1-1, but I’m buying the Guardians with Bibee on the mound. Last season, the righty led the team to a 22-9 record in his starts, and the Guardians were 3-1 against Kansas City with Bibee on the mound.
Meanwhile, the Royals were just 1-2 in Wacha’s starts against the Guardians. Through two games, the Guardians also outrank the Royals on offense, posting the No. 12 OPS in the league.
Kansas City clocks in at just No. 18.
