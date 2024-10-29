Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Dodgers vs. Yankees in World Series Game 4)
Could the World Series come to an end on Tuesday night?
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a 3-0 series lead over the New York Yankees after picking up a 4-2 win on Monday night – behind yet another Freddie Freeman home run.
Now, Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and the Yankees need to make history to win this series, as no team has ever erased a 3-0 deficit in the World Series.
After dominating on the mound in Games 1-3 – allowing just seven total runs – the Dodgers will turn to a bullpen game in Game 4. Meanwhile, the Yankees have youngster Luis Gil on the mound for the second time this postseason as they look to keep their World Series hopes alive.
I have a few plays for this game, including my pick to win this Game 4 matchup. Let’s break them down!
MLB Best Bets Today for World Series Game 4
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline (+124) vs. New York Yankees
- Freddie Freeman RBI (+170)
- Shohei Ohtani OVER 0.5 Walks (-150)
Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline (+124) vs. New York Yankees
Let’s start with my pick for Game 4, which I broke down in today’s betting preview:
I’ll say it: The World Series comes to an end tonight.
New York simply hasn’t been able to get anything going against the Los Angeles pitching staff, scoring just seven total runs in this series.
Judge has struggled, but he’s not the only player that the Yankees aren’t getting anything out of in their lineup. Now, they have to face a Dodgers bullpen that has a 3.16 ERA this postseason and has pretty much shut down New York in this series.
Gil, who allowed two runs in four innings in his start in the ALCS, may be in trouble tonight given his control issues. He walked three batters against Cleveland in the ALCS, and the Dodgers have been extremely patient this postseason, working a league-best 64 walks in 14 games.
At the end of the day, Los Angeles’ stars are producing on offense while the Yankees aren’t getting much. I’ll back the Dodgers as dogs to close things out tonight.
Freddie Freeman RBI (+170)
The favorite to win World Series MVP, Freeman has been on fire in this series, hitting a homer in every game and going 4-for-12 overall.
What’s most impressive is that he has seven runs batted in – all from his home runs – in three games. Instead of taking Freddie to homer tonight, I’ll play things a little safer and wager on him to drive in a run at +170.
With Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts hitting in front of him, Freeman should have chances with runners on base tonight.
Shohei Ohtani OVER 0.5 Walks (-150)
Ohtani is expected to win the NL MVP this season, and the Yankees have been very careful with how they’ve pitched to him in this series, walking him twice.
Gil is extremely prone to the free pass, and he walked three batters in four innings in his lone start in the ALCS.
Now, he has to take on a Dodgers team that has worked a league-high 64 walks in 14 postseason games in 2024. Don’t be shocked if he gets too cute and puts Ohtani on early in this one.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.