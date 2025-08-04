Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Blue Jays-Rockies, Cardinals-Dodgers, Brewers-Braves)
A new week means a ton of new series to dive into in Major League Baseball, and with the trade deadline behind us, the push for the playoffs is on.
On Monday night, I’m targeting a trio of playoff contenders for my best bets, as there are some favorable pitching matchups that are worth taking advantage of.
Can the Toronto Blue Jays pick up a road win to hold off the Boston Red Sox in the AL East standings? Plus, the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers are interesting teams to consider as they attempt to hold on to small leads atop their respective divisions.
Here’s a breakdown of each game that I’m betting on during Monday’s action.
MLB Best Bets for Monday, Aug. 4
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Toronto Blue Jays -1.5 (-144) vs. Colorado Rockies
- Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline (-189) vs. St. Louis Cardinals
- Milwaukee Brewers Moneyline (-148) vs. Atlanta Braves
Toronto Blue Jays -1.5 (-144) vs. Colorado Rockies
The Blue Jays are just 4-6 in their last 10 games, but they still hold a three-game lead atop the AL East over the Red Sox.
On Monday, the Jays start an easy series against the Colorado Rockies, who are just 30-81 this season and have a run differential of minus-277, which is by far the worst mark in MLB.
Eric Lauer (2.68 ERA) is on the mound for the Jays, and across 17 appearances this season (11 starts) he has yet to allow more than three runs in a single outing. On top of that, Lauer has led the Jays to a 12-5 record in those outings, including a 7-2 record in his starts since June 1.
The Rockies will counter with Tanner Gordon (4.85 ERA) in this game, and the righty is coming off a brutal outing where he gave up eight hits and seven runs (six earned) across just 3.0 innings of work. Gordon has allowed 32 hits and eight walks in just 26.0 innings so far this season.
Colorado is also dreadful on the run line this season, going 46-65 – the worst mark in MLB. I can’t back the Rockies to even cover in this matchup with the Jays holding such a big advantage on the mound.
Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline (-189) vs. St. Louis Cardinals
Tyler Glasnow and the Los Angeles Dodgers have a three-game lead in the NL West heading into Monday night’s clash with the St. Louis Cardinals.
This is a battle of two top-line starters, as the Cardinals have ace Sonny Gray on the mound, although the righty has struggled as of late. St. Louis has impressed when Gray starts, going 16-6 this season, but the righty has a 4.38 ERA that has skyrocketed over the last month.
In July, Gray posted a 7.81 ERA in six starts, yet the Cardinals still found a way to win three of those games. He’s allowed 30 hits over his last three starts, and he has four outings with four or more earned runs allowed since mid-June.
Can Gray bounce back against a Dodgers lineup that is No. 2 in MLB in OPS and No. 3 in runs scored this season? I’m not buying it.
Plus, Glasnow (3.38 ERA) has allowed two or fewer earned runs in seven of his nine outings so far in 2025. I’ll back Los Angeles to win at home where it is 35-21 this season. The Cardinals, on the other hand, are just 24-33 on the road.
Milwaukee Brewers Moneyline (-148) vs. Atlanta Braves
The Milwaukee Brewers have a two-game lead on the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central, and they’re aiming to extend that with Quinn Priester on the mound on Monday against the Atlanta Braves.
Priester – a former top prospect in the Pittsburgh Pirates system – has been awesome for the Brewers this season, posting a 3.27 ERA while leading them to a 13-7 record in the games he’s appeared in.
Since the start of June, Milwaukee has won 10 outings in a row from Priester (two were in relief), and he’s posted a 2.54 ERA over that stretch.
That gives him a huge advantage over Erick Fedde, who is making his second appearance for Atlanta after coming over in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals. Fedde enters this start with a 5.33 ERA, and his teams are 5-16 when he’s on the mound in 2025.
Fedde allowed five hits and four runs in 4.2 innings his Braves debut, and he’s allowed three or more runs in six straight outings, including four with four or more runs allowed.
I can’t trust him to beat this surging Brewers team on Monday night.
