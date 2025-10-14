Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Dodgers-Brewers NLCS Game 2)
The NLCS continues on Tuesday night after the Los Angeles Dodgers held off the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1.
The Brew Crew will look to even things up at home in Game 2 on Tuesday night.
My best bets for today are targeting Freddy Peralta and the Brewers at home.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, Oct. 14.
MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, Oct. 14
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Freddy Peralta OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-124)
- Milwaukee Brewers +1.5 (-169) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Freddy Peralta OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-124)
Freddy Peralta gets the ball for the Brewers in Game 2 on Tuesday night.
The righthander has allowed five runs in 9.2 innings so far this postseason, with the Brewers winning Game 1 at home but dropping Game 2 on the road. Peralta struck out nine Cubs in 5.2 innings in that home start while racking up six strikeouts in four innings in Game 4.
Peralta had 204 strikeouts in 176.2 innings in the regular season for a 10.4 K/9. He had at least six strikeouts in 23 of 33 starts, including seven in his home start against the Dodgers on July 7. The righthander had at least six strikeouts in 12 of 17 home starts this season.
The Brewers are counting on Peralta to go at least five or six innings in Game 2, and he should be able to get at least six strikeouts at home on Tuesday night.
Milwaukee Brewers +1.5 (-169)
I’m fairly confident that the Brewers can even up the series in Game 2 on Tuesday night, but I’ll take the insurance of a one-run loss with Milwaukee on the run line at this price.
Home-field advantage will eventually rear its head in this series. The Brewers threatened last in Game 1, which falls in line with how the regular season went. They were 52-29 at home this season while the Dodgers were 41-40 on the road.
The Dodgers win in Game 1 was their first victory over the Brewers this year, as Milwaukee actually swept the regular-season series against Los Angeles, winning all six meetings in July.
The Brewers went 20-13 in Peralta's start this season and 12-5 at home. I'll take them as underdogs to win or lose by one in Game 2.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.