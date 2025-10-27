Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for George Springer, World Series Game 3)
The World Series shifts to Los Angeles on Monday night after the Blue Jays and Dodgers each won one game in Toronto.
Max Scherzer gets the ball for the Blue Jays against his former team in Game 3, and the Dodgers counter with Tyler Glasnow.
My best bets for today are targeting George Springer to stay hot in a high-scoring game in Los Angeles.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, Oct. 27.
MLB Best Bets for Monday, Oct. 27
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- George Springer OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (-114)
- Blue Jays vs. Dodgers OVER 8.5 (-101)
George Springer OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (-114)
Blue Jays leadoff man George Springer has been heating up as the playoffs move along. He went 3 for 17 in the ALDS, 8 for 29 in the ALCS, and is 3 for 8 to begin the World Series.
Overall, Springer is now 14 for 52 with 4 home runs, 9 RBI, and 13 runs scored in 13 playoff games this year.
The Blue Jays outfielder is 6 for 13 with a home run against Glasnow in his career, and has consistently put up multiple HRR in the latter half of the season.
Springer has gone over 1.5 HRR in 10 of 13 games this postseason and 58% of his contests this year. He hits atop the lineup for Toronto and should be able to set the table in LA on Monday night.
Blue Jays vs. Dodgers OVER 8.5 (-101)
The Blue Jays opened up the World Series with an 11 spot against the Dodgers before being held to one run by Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Game 2. I’m expecting another high-scoring affair in Game 3 with Scherzer and Glasnow on the mound.
Scherzer put up a vintage performance in the ALCS after allowing 49 runs in 85 innings (5.19 ERA) in the regular season. That includes two runs in six innings against the Dodgers back in August.
Glasnow has been great in the postseason as well, but is also due for some regression to his 3.19 regular season ERA.
Both of these teams are capable of putting together big innings via multiple hits or the longball. I’ll take the over here as the World Series shifts to LA.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.