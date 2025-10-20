Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game 7)
The Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays have battled for six games to get to Monday night’s Game 7 showdown.
It’ll be rematch of the pitching matchup in Game 3, when Shane Bieber and the Blue Jays went into Seattle for a big 13-4 win to get on the board in the series.
My best bets for today are targeting Bieber to rack up the strikeouts and lead Toronto to the World Series.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, Oct. 20.
MLB Best Bets for Monday, Oct. 20
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Shane Bieber OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-143)
- Toronto Blue Jays (-133) vs. Seattle Mariners
Shane Bieber OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-143)
Blue Jays starter Shane Bieber redeemed himself in Game 3. He pitching six innings, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out eight after only lasting 2.2 innings against the Yankees in the ALDS.
In the regular season, Bieber racked up 37 strikeouts in 40.1 innings across seven starts. He had at least five strikeouts in four of those seven outings, and easily reached that mark back in Game 3.
Seattle has one of the highest team strikeout rates this season, punching out over nine times per contest. Bieber will be locked and loaded for Game 7, and may only need four or five innings to get to five strikeouts even if he does have a shorter leash.
Toronto Blue Jays (-133) vs. Seattle Mariners
Home-field advantage didn’t exactly matter in the first four games of the series, but we’ve seen the home squad put up 6-2 wins in Games 5 and 6. The Blue Jays are now 57-29 at home this year including the playoffs, while the Mariners are 42-44 on the road.
On top of that, this pitching matchup heavily favors the Blue Jays.
Bieber has simply had the Mariners’ number throughout his career. While with the Guardians, Bieber threw six shutout innings against Seattle twice, racking up a total of 12 strikeouts in as many innings. Of course, he then had that strong performance in Seattle in Game 3.
The right-hander allowed two runs or fewer in five of seven regular-season starts, and one of two in the postseason.
On the other hand, Kirby has struggled mightily against Toronto. Last season the Blue Jays won both of his starts against them as he allowed eight runs on 15 hits in 10 innings. Add in the Game 3 start and that’s 16 runs on 23 hits in 14 innings.
Furthermore, Kirby was much worse on the road (5.16 ERA, 1.28 WHIP) in 11 starts this season than at home (2.38 ERA, 1.11 WHIP) in a dozen starts.
They’ll be partying like it’s 1993 in Toronto on Monday night.
