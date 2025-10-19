Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Mariners vs. Blue Jays, Trey Yesavage)
The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to force a Game 7 in the ALCS on Sunday, and they are favored to do so at home.
Toronto dropped the first two games of this series at home, but it battled back in Seattle, taking two out of three matchups to at least force these teams to come back to Toronto for Game 6.
The Jays are relying on youngster Trey Yesavage in this matchup, and he struggled in Game 2 of this series allowing five earned runs in just four innings of work. Can he bounce back against a Seattle team looking to make the World Series for the first time in franchise history?
Here’s a breakdown of the best bets to place for Game 6 of the ALCS.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Toronto Blue Jays Moneyline (-127) vs. Seattle Mariners
I’m betting that we’ll see a Game 7 on Monday, as the Blue Jays found a little bit of their mojo at the plate in Seattle.
Toronto is hitting .293 as a team in the postseason, and it did chase Gilbert (if he starts this game) from Game 2 in just 3.0 innings of work.
I’m not totally out of Yesavage, even though he allowed five runs in Game 2, as he did shut down the New York Yankees in his lone start in the ALDS.
Ultimately, Toronto has outplayed the Mariners over the last three games, and Seattle used a bunch of bullpen arms, including Bryan Woo, to lock down Game 5.
During the regular season, the Jays were 27 games over .500 at home, yet they’re 0-2 there in this series. I think that changes in Game 6, especially since offense has been the calling card for both teams in this series.
The Jays and Mariners now have team ERAs that are over 4.00 in the postseason, and I trust the Jays to get their bats going at home with their season on the line.
Trey Yesavage OVER 11.5 Outs Recorded (+102)
I really am buying the youngster Yesavage in this game, especially when it comes to his outs recorded prop.
The Jays do not have a great bullpen (6.57 ERA in the playoffs), so as long as Yesavage isn’t in major trouble, I suspect they’ll try to get him through at least five frames on Sunday.
The youngster has cleared this prop in both of his postseason starts, going 5.2 without allowing a hit against New York before pitching four innings in Game 2 of the ALCS.
Yesavage did allow five runs in Game 2 – and I suspect he won’t have that long of a leash in Game 6 – but I also think he’s going to pitch better. The rookie walked three batters in Game 2 that really doomed him.
I’ll take him at plus money to get through four innings on Sunday.
