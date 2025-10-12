Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Mariners vs. Blue Jays, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.)
The ALCS begins on Sunday night, as the Seattle Mariners take on the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto.
Seattle is coming off a marathon win on Friday night, going 15 innings to knock off the Detroit Tigers in the ALDS.
Now, Seattle has a quick turnaround for Game 1 on Sunday, and it’s set as a road underdog against the Jays.
Toronto made quick work of the New York Yankees in the ALDS, winning the series in four games while scoring a whopping 34 runs. Can they keep their bats hot in this series?
Here’s a look at some of the best bets for Game 1 on Sunday night.
MLB Best Bets for ALCS Game 1
- Toronto Blue Jays Moneyline (-165) vs. Seattle Mariners
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 2+ Hits, Runs, RBIs (-166)
Toronto Blue Jays Moneyline (-165) vs. Seattle Mariners
Toronto was a dominant team at home in the regular season, going 54-27, and that continued into the ALDS.
The Jays put up double-digit runs in back-to-back games at home against the Yankees, and they’ll look to do the same in a favorable matchup against Bryce Miller.
While Miller allowed just two runs and four hits in 4.1 innings in Game 4 of the ALDS, he struggled in the regular season. He posted an expected ERA of 5.29 and an expected batting average against of .285. Plus, Miller ranked in first percentile in average exit velocity against.
That’s going to be an issue against a Jays team that doesn't strike out (first in MLB in K’s per game) and has the best batting average in MLB.
Plus, Gausman has a lot more playoff experience than Miller and was extremely solid in the ALDS against the Yankees.
With the Mariners coming off a marathon matchup in Game 5 of the ALDS, this is a prime letdown spot on the road.
I’ll back the Jays to get the win to open this series.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 2+ Hits, Runs, RBIs (-166)
There isn’t anyone who was hotter at the plate in the ALDS than Vladimir Guerrero Jr., as he posted a .529 batting average (9-for-17) with three home runs, five runs scored and nine runs batted in.
He cleared this line in all four games against the Yankees, and I love the matchup against Seattle.
As I mentioned, Miller allowed an expected batting average against of .285 in the 2025 season, so Guerrero should be able to make something happen in the early innings in this matchup.
Plus, Guerrero had multiple hits in three of his four games against New York, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to this market.
He’s a must bet in the prop market until he cools off this postseason.
