Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Pirates-Reds, Tigers-Guardians, Red Sox-Blue Jays)

We have a full slate of MLB action on Wednesday, with playoff positioning still to be decided.
The New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners clinched playoff berths on Tuesday night, but all three division titles in the American League are still up for grabs.
Over in the National League, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are fighting for the NL West while the New York Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Cincinnati Reds are vying for the final wild card spot.
On Wednesday night, I’m looking at a pair of favorites and a low-scoring game in Cincinnati.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, September 24.
MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 24
- Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds Under 7 (-119)
- Cleveland Guardians Moneyline (-126) vs. Detroit Tigers
- Boston Red Sox moneyline (-127) at Toronto Blue Jays
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds Under 7 (-119)
We have one of the best pitching matchups of the day on tap in Cincinnati. NL Cy Young Award favorite Paul Skenes takes the mound for the Pirates against Hunter Greene for the Reds.
While Skenes has all of the hype behind him, Greene is actually coming off a better start. The Reds right-hander threw a one-hit shutout last time out against the Cubs, striking out nine with just one free pass issued. On the other side, Skenes allowed three runs on seven hits and was chased in the fourth inning by the Cubs last time out.
The young right-hander should be able to bounce back in his final start of the season, though. He has allowed just one run in 23 innings across four career starts against the Reds, including throwing six shutout innings last month.
Greene also shined in his lone start against the Pirates this season, throwing seven shutout innings of two-hit ball while striking out eight.
Finally, these are two of the most-profitable Under teams in the league. The Pirates are 90-62 to the Under, with the Reds right there at 90-58.
Cleveland Guardians Moneyline (-126) vs. Detroit Tigers
The Cleveland Guardians kept rolling on Tuesday night against the Tigers. It didn’t matter that Tarik Skubal was on the hill for Detroit, as Cleveland got three runs off him (one earned) and two against the bullpen in a 5-2 victory.
The Guardians turn to Tanner Bibee on Wednesday night. The right-hander has had quite the turnaround this season at just the right time for Cleveland.
After allowing at least four runs in each of his six August starts, Bibee has allowed just three runs across 21.2 innings in three September starts. That includes six innings of one-run ball last week in Detroit.
Tigers starter Jack Flaherty has been up and down this season, and his offense hasn’t given him a ton of support. Detroit is just 9-21 in his 30 starts this season, while Cleveland is 17-13 when Bibee takes the hill.
It’s not just the starting pitching, though. The Tigers have lost seven straight, including the last four against the Guardians, to move to 5-14 in September. The Guardians have taken advantage of that while winning 17 of their last 20 contests to move into first place.
That should continue in Cleveland on Wednesday night.
Boston Red Sox moneyline (-127) at Toronto Blue Jays
The Blue Jays clinched a playoff spot over the weekend but are still vying for the AL East crown. Meanwhile, the Red Sox are trying to fend off the Tigers and Astros to secure a playoff berth of their own.
Boston should take one step closer to that on Wednesday night in Toronto. The Sox took the first game of the series 4-1 on Tuesday night and turn to Garrett Crochet tonight.
The southpaw is 17-5 with a sparkling 2.69 ERA and 1.05 WHIP this season. He hasn’t dropped a decision since August 11, and his previous loss came all the way back on May 26. In fact, since the start of June, the Red Sox are 16-3 in Crochet’s last 19 starts, including victories in his last five outings.
The same can’t be said about Max Scherzer. The veteran is 5-4 with a 5.06 ERA and 1.25 WHIP this season, and he failed to escape the first inning last time out as the Royals tagged him for seven runs on as many hits. The right-hander has now allowed 21 runs in 20 innings across his last five starts.
Scherzer might be able to bounce back, but outdueling Crochet is another story.
The Blue Jays are 23-15 against left-handed starters this season, and they’re 50-26 at Rogers Centre. Those trends should continue on Wednesday night.
