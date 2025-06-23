Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Reds-Yankees, Red Sox-Angels, Rangers-Orioles)
The 2025 MLB season is nearing the halfway point, and nine different series open up on Monday, June 23 for a little bit of a shorter slate.
Entering Monday’s action, only one division race – the AL Central – has a gap of more than five games between the first and second place teams, making for an exciting summer ahead.
There’s a lot of ways to bet on the action on June 23, but I’m eyeing a pair of totals as two of my three best bets. Plus, there’s a starter making his 2025 debut that may be worth fading in the New York Yankees-Cincinnati Reds matchup.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for June 23.
MLB Best Bets for Monday, June 23
- Cincinnati Reds Moneyline (+103) vs. New York Yankees
- Boston Red Sox-Los Angeles Angels OVER 9 (-121)
- Texas Rangers-Baltimore Orioles UNDER 9.5 (-108)
Cincinnati Reds Moneyline (+103) vs. New York Yankees
The Cincinnati Reds are two games over .500 and just 6.5 games out of the division lead in the NL Central despite being in fourth place. They certainly have a path to making the playoffs, but there are a lot of teams they’ll need to leapfrog to get there.
On Monday, the Reds are underdogs against the New York Yankees, who have dropped seven of their last 10 games, seeing their lead in the AL East dwindle to just 2.5 games.
New York has a bunch of injuries to its pitching staff, and it’ll be forced to start Allan Winans (career 7.20 ERA) on Monday. The 29-year-old is making his first MLB appearance of 2025 after posting a 15.26 ERA in two outings for the Atlanta Braves last season.
Cincy will counter with Nick Lodolo (3.71 ERA), who has given up three or fewer earned runs in 12 of his 15 starts this season. While the Reds are just 7-8 in his outings, I think they have the advantage here with Winans on the mound for New York.
Over the last 15 days, the Reds rank 13th in OPS, 14th in runs scored and 15th in batting average. New York, on the other hand, has been slumping. The Yankees are a top offense in MLB overall this season, but they’re 20th in OPS and batting average and 22nd in runs scored over this same stretch.
With an unknown on the mound in Winans, I’d rather take a shot on the Reds as home underdogs, as they are three games over .500 at Great American Ball Park this season.
Boston Red Sox-Los Angeles Angels OVER 9 (-121)
The Boston Red Sox-Los Angeles Angeles matchup features a pair of shaky starters, and that’s led me to betting on the OVER in this matchup.
Boston’s Walker Buehler enters Monday’s action with a 5.95 ERA, allowing eight runs in his last outing. He’s given up four or more earned runs in five of his 12 outings this season, posting a 1.51 WHIP. He also ranks in just the 20th percentile in expected ERA (4.67) and expected batting average against (.272).
Now, Los Angeles starter Jack Kochanowicz isn’t any better. The young righty ranks in the 12th percentile in expected ERA (5.05) and the 17th percentile in expected batting average against (.274) this season.
He has an actual ERA of 5.38 and a WHIP of 1.54. So, Boston’s offense should have no problem putting up runs against the young righty.
On top of that, the Angels have one of the worst bullpens in MLB, ranking 28th in ERA at 5.30.
I’ll bet on both offenses to thrive against these struggling starters tonight.
Texas Rangers-Baltimore Orioles UNDER 9.5 (-108)
Usually a game involving Patrick Corbin would call for betting the OVER, but the Texas Rangers left-hander has turned things around a bit in the 2025 season.
Corbin enters Monday’s action with a 3.91 ERA overall this season, allowing more than three earned runs just one time in 13 starts.
He’ll be opposed by Baltimore Orioles lefty Trevor Rogers, who is making his third appearance of the 2025 season. Rogers enters this game with a 3.12 ERA, but he did give up five hits and three runs in just 2.1 innings of work back on June 18.
Still, I’m betting the UNDER for a few reasons in this matchup.
First off, these are two of the best teams at hitting the UNDER in MLB this season, with the Rangers posting the best record in MLB at 51-26-1. They’re hitting the UNDER in a whopping 66.2 percent of their games.
The O’s aren’t nearly as good (42-32-3), but they’re still hitting the UNDER at a 56.8 percent clip.
These offenses are a major reason for their struggles, as Texas ranks 28th in OPS and 26th in runs scored while the O’s are 24th in runs scored and 21st in OPS.
With this total pushing double digits, I’ll gladly bet the UNDER on Monday.
