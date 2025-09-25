Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Tigers-Guardians, Red Sox-Blue Jays, Mets-Cubs)
We have a dozen MLB games on tap on Thursday, with action throughout the day.
I’ll be focusing on some of the later games on today’s slate in my best bets as there are still plenty of playoff spots up for grabs.
On Thursday night, I’m targeting a home favorite, road underdog, and a high-scoring game in Chicago.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, September 25.
MLB Best Bets for Thursday, Sept. 25
- Cleveland Guardians Moneyline (-169) vs. Detroit Tigers
- Boston Red Sox Moneyline (+115) at Toronto Blue Jays
- New York Mets at Chicago Cubs Over 7.5 (-111)
Cleveland Guardians Moneyline (-169) vs. Detroit Tigers
The Guardians have come all the way back from a 15.5 game deficit to take sole possession of first place in the AL Central after Wednesday night’s win. It was the eighth straight loss for the Tigers, including five straight against Cleveland, and the Guardians are in prime position to sweep on Thursday night.
Parker Messick will take the hill for Cleveland tonight. He has been excellent through six major-league starts, allowing three runs or fewer in all of his games thus far. In fact, he’s allowed one run or fewer in four of those six outings, including three straight against the Rays, White Sox, and Twins.
Meanwhile, the Tigers are turning to Troy Melton, who has been pitching out of the bullpen since early August. The righthander has done well with a 2.79 ERA overall, but he’s allowed six runs (five earned) in 12.2 innings in September for a 3.55 ERA.
The Guardians are 30-15 as home favorites while the Tigers are 15-19 as road underdogs. They’ll keep that up tonight to complete the sweep.
Boston Red Sox Moneyline (+115) at Toronto Blue Jays
The Blue Jays have seen their AL East lead evaporate, and they’re turning to Louis Varland in a bullpen game with the division on the line. Yet, somehow, they’re still decent favorites at home?
I get it, Bryan Bello hasn’t been great recently, allowing at least three earned runs in all four September starts, but the Red Sox have. They’ve outscored Toronto 11-2 through two games in this series and have won four of their last five games.
The Blue Jays have now been held to one run or fewer in each of their last six losses, which have all come in their last seven games. The lone victory was an 8-5 win in Kansas City on Sunday.
Boston has been good enough on the road at 41-39, and 30-31 as underdogs this season. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays are only 17-18 when favored with a line between -125 and -155.
Take the plus odds on the Red Sox as they look to complete the sweep and take another step toward clinching a playoff berth.
New York Mets at Chicago Cubs Over 7.5 (-111)
The Mets and Cubs have played two high-scoring games so far in this series.
Both offenses broke out in a back-and-forth 9-7 Mets win on Tuesday night, but it was the Cubs who exploded for 10 runs, with New York still scoring three, as Chicago evened up the series on Wednesday night.
There have now been at least eight runs in each game between these two teams this season. Back in May, the final scores were 7-2, 6-5, and 6-2 in New York, and this series is trending that same way.
Nolan McLean has been very good for the Mets this season. In his first six MLB starts, he’s gone 4-1 while allowing just eight runs (six earned) in 42.2 innings for a 1.27 ERA. But he’s gone six innings or fewer in each of his four September starts, including just five innings last time out against the Nationals.
The Cubs turn to Shota Imanaga with their playoff positioning more or less decided. The southpaw has a 3.37 ERA on the season, but he’s allowed three runs in five straight starts (15 ER in 29 IP, 4.66 ERA).
Look for the bats to stay hot at Wrigley on Thursday night.
