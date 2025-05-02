Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Yankees-Rays, Dodgers-Braves, Tigers-Angels)
Friday’s MLB action features some terrific matchups, as aces like Max Fried, Tarik Skubal and several others are on the mound.
Plus, a potential NL playoff matchup highlights the slate, as the Los Angeles Dodgers hit the road to play the Atlanta Braves. Atlanta is off to a slow start in 2025, but it has won seven of its last 10 games to move up into third in the NL East.
I’m eyeing a few bets for Friday’s action, and I’m betting on some of the game’s top pitchers to lead their squads to wins.
Here’s a breakdown of the picks for Friday, May 2.
MLB Best Bets for Friday, May 2
- New York Yankees -1.5 (-118) vs. Tampa Bay Rays
- Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline (-180) vs. Atlanta Braves
- Detroit Tigers Moneyline (-192) vs. Los Angeles Angels
New York Yankees -1.5 (-118) vs. Tampa Bay Rays
The New York Yankees have thrived when Fried is on the mound this season, going 6-0 straight up and winning five of those games by two or more runs.
So, I have no problem backing them on the run line against a Tampa Bay Rays team that is on a three-game losing streak.
Ryan Pepiot has struggled for the Rays this season, posting a 4.24 ERA and a 5.27 Fielding Independent Pitching. Tampa Bay has also lost three games in a row heading into this matchup.
The Yankees are one of the best offenses in MLB, ranking first in OPS and batting average and second in runs scored.
Fried has allowed just five earned runs in 37.2 innings this season. He’s a great pitcher to back on Friday.
Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline (-180) vs. Atlanta Braves
This season, the Los Angeles Dodgers are 4-2 in Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s starts, and the second-year starter has an impressive 1.06 ERA.
As a result, the Dodgers are favored on the road against a surging Atlanta team that has won seven of its last 10. However, the Braves are just 3-3 in Grant Holmes’ outings, and he’s posted a 4.50 ERA and 5.45 FIP in the 2025 season.
I love the Dodgers offense (third in MLB in OPS) to have a big game to help Yamamoto earn the win here.
L.A. is now 21-10 in the 2025 season, and it has won five games in a row to get into first place in the NL West. With the better pitcher on the mound, the Dodgers are the best to make on Friday.
Detroit Tigers Moneyline (-192) vs. Los Angeles Angels
The Detroit Tigers are 3-3 when ace Tarik Skubal is on the mound this season, but they have a great matchup against the Los Angeles Angels, who are just 2-4 in Jose Soriano’s six outings and 12-18 overall.
The Angels enter this game on a six-game losing streak, a major concern when they have to face one of the best pitchers in baseball.
Skubal has a 2.34 ERA in the 2025 season, and he’s allowed just two total runs over his last four outings.
The Angels are just 24th in MLB in OPS, so I have a hard time trusting them against one of the best pitchers in the league. Plus, the Tigers are a top-10 offense in terms of OPS this season, a major step forward from previous seasons.
I’ll back them to win with Skubal on the mound.
