Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Mets-Phillies, Brewers-Giants, Rangers-A’s on Wednesday)
There’s nothing better than a few weekday afternoon MLB games in the spring, and on Wednesday there are five games that start at 1:10 p.m. EST or earlier.
One of those matchups – the New York Mets-Philadelphia Phillies clash – features a pair of strong starting pitchers, but should bettors consider backing the offenses early on in this one?
I have a pick for that game and two West Coast games later tonight, giving bettors a chance to wager across the slate.
Let’s dive into the breakdowns for each of these matchups on April 23.
MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, April 23
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- New York Mets-Philadelphia Phillies First 5 Innings OVER 3.5 (-145)
- Milwaukee Brewers-San Francisco Giants NRFI (-160)
- Texas Rangers Moneyline (-108) vs. A’s
New York Mets-Philadelphia Phillies First 5 Innings OVER 3.5 (-145)
The Mets are aiming to complete a sweep of the Phillies on Wednesday, but Zack Wheeler is on the bump for Philadelphia, which will make things a little tougher on this streaking Mets team.
New York has won six games in a row, opening up a four-game lead on the Phillies in the standings. The Mets have David Peterson on the bump in this game, and while he’s gotten off to a strong start in 2025, I’m actually fading both of these starters on Wednesday.
The first five innings total for this game is set at just 3.5 runs, and I think there is some value in taking the OVER. Not only are the Mets eighth in OPS and sixth in runs scored over the last 15 days, but the Phillies are 10th in runs scored over that same stretch.
On top of that, Peterson has allowed at least two runs in three of his five starts, pitching into the sixth inning on three occasions. Wheeler has also been prone to a few early runs, allowing two or more in each of his last three starts.
With this total all the way down at 3.5, I think the OVER is worth a look in the series finale.
Milwaukee Brewers-San Francisco Giants NRFI (-160)
Two aces face off in San Francisco on Wednesday night, as Freddy Peralta (1.91 ERA) gets the ball for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Francisco Giants’ Logan Webb (2.40 ERA, 1.63 FIP).
Both of these starters have been lights out this season, allowing three or fewer runs in every start. In fact, Peralta hasn’t allowed more than two earned runs in a single outing in 2025.
I’m backing them to get through the first inning without a run allowed, something both teams have done at a solid clip this season. The Brewers are 14-10 when it comes to hitting the “No Run First Inning” while the Giants are 13-11.
Now, Webb has given up two first-inning runs this season and Peralta has given up one, but they are both limiting hitters to a .211 batting average in the opening frame. I think they can shut down these offenses early on Wednesday.
Texas Rangers Moneyline (-108) vs. A’s
The A’s dropped to 2-8 at home in the 2025 season on Tuesday night, losing their series opener with the Texas Rangers.
After a slow start to the season offensively, Texas has come on as of late, ranking 12th in MLB in OPS over the last 15 days. That bodes well for the Rangers heading into Wednesday night’s matchup against JP Sears (3.13 ERA, 4.07 FIP).
While Texas is countering with Kumar Rocker (6.38 ERA), Rocker actually has a better FIP than Sears and has given up three or fewer earned runs in each of his last three outings.
The A’s have been awful at home, and their bullpen is one of the worst in baseball, posting a 4.45 ERA this season.
With the Rangers’ bats heating up, I think they’re worth a shot as road underdogs on Wednesday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.