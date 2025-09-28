Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Orioles-Yankees, Mets-Marlins, Reds-Brewers)
The final day of the MLB regular season is upon us, and it’s only right that we place a few bets on some crucial games for the playoff race.
The Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets are tied in the final wild card spot in the NL, but the Reds control their own destiny since they have the tiebreaker over the Mets in the standings. With a win, the Reds are in.
Meanwhile, the AL East is up for grabs on Sunday, as the New York Yankees need a win – and a Toronto Blue Jays loss – to win the division.
In the AL Central, the Cleveland Guardians need a win to hold off the Detroit Tigers, but both teams will make the playoffs regardless after the Houston Astros were eliminated on Saturday.
I’m eyeing three games with playoff implications for Sunday’s best bets.
MLB Best Bets for Sunday, Sept. 28
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- New York Yankees Moneyline (-181) vs. Baltimore Orioles
- Miami Marlins +1.5 (-163) vs. New York Mets
- Milwaukee Brewers Moneyline (-139) vs. Cincinnati Reds
New York Yankees Moneyline (-181) vs. Baltimore Orioles
The Yankees need to win to keep their hopes alive to win the AL East, and I think they’re in a great spot to do so against the Baltimore Orioles.
New York is favored with Luis Gil on the mound, and the righty has led the Yankees to a 7-3 record in 10 starts in 2025. He’s posted a 3.29 ERA, and Gil has given up two or fewer runs in eight of his outings.
While Bradish has a 2.25 ERA in five outings, the Baltimore bullpen is shaky, posting a 4.58 ERA this season. The Yankees are also red hot right now, winning seven games in a row to put the pressure on in the division.
New York is 18 games over .500 at home, and I expect it to roll again on Sunday.
Miami Marlins +1.5 (-163) vs. New York Mets
No team in MLB has been better on the run line than the Miami Marlins (93-68), and I don’t mind taking them to cover as home dogs against the Mets on Sunday.
New York needs a win to stay alive in the NL playoff race, but it has Sean Manaea (5.80 ERA) on the mound in this game. The lefty has worked as a starter and out of the bullpen this season, and he may give way to a bullpen game on Sunday.
Either way, I don’t love backing Manaea and the Mets to win this game by a wide margin.
Miami’s Edward Cabrera has a 3.66 ERA this season, but he did allow five runs in his last outing against the Mets.
Despite that, I like the cushion for the Marlins at home, especially since they’re 37-25 on the run line as home dogs in 2025.
Milwaukee Brewers Moneyline (-139) vs. Cincinnati Reds
It’ll be interesting to see if the Brewers go all out to knock the Reds out of playoff contention in this game, but I do like Milwaukee with Freddy Peralta on the mound.
Milwaukee is 19-13 in Peralta’s starts, and he has a 2.68 ERA in his outings. Against the Reds, Peralta allowed just three runs in six innings back in June.
Brady Singer (3.95 ERA) is on the mound for Cincy, but he has some concerning advanced numbers, posting an expected ERA of 4.19 and an expected batting average against of .251.
Milwaukee has clinched the best record in the NL, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it goes all out to potentially knock a division rival out of the playoffs.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.