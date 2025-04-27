Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Phillies-Cubs, Astros-Royals, Marlins Starter)
While the NBA playoffs have taken center stage in the sports world, there is still a ton of great baseball going on as we’re about a month into the campaign.
On Sunday, I’m targeting a few games, including the Sunday Night Baseball matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago Cubs.
Plus, there is a player prop that I can’t pass up for a young starter that has posted one of the best strikeout rates in baseball through the first month of the season.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds and explanation for each of these picks on April 27.
MLB Best Bets for Sunday, April 27
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Philadelphia Phillies-Chicago Cubs OVER 8.5 (-108)
- Max Meyer OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (+110)
- Houston Astros-Kansas City Royals First 5 Innings UNDER 4.5 (-166)
Philadelphia Phillies-Chicago Cubs OVER 8.5 (-108)
This season, Phillies starter Aaron Nola has been downright awful, posting a 6.43 ERA in his five starts.
Philly has not won any of those games, but I am actually leaning with the OVER – rather than a side – in this Sunday night showdown.
The Phillies have combined for nine or more runs in each of Nola’s last two starts, and he’s allowed three or more runs in all but one outing in 2025.
Meanwhile, on the Cubs side, Jameson Taillon has been far from lights out in 2025, posting a 4.73 ERA in five starts.
What’s even more troubling is that both of these teams are in the bottom five in MLB in bullpen ERA. Philly is 29th at 5.46 and Chicago is 26th at 5.05. So, even if these starters turn things around, can we trust the bullpens to keep these offenses in check?
I’m not buying it.
On top of that, the Cubs are No. 2 in MLB in OPS and No. 1 in runs scored this season while the Phillies are 11th and 12th in those respective categories. I’m expecting a lot of offensive fireworks in this matchup on Sunday.
Max Meyer OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (+110)
Looking for a player prop on Sunday? This is my favorite one, at plus money, from today’s best props at SI Betting:
Miami Marlins youngster Max Meyer has been dominant this season, posting a strikeout percentage and whiff percentage in the 93rd percentile, per Statcast.
As a result, Meyer has punched out at least seven batters in four of his five outings in the 2025 season.
The righty has a solid matchup on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, who rank 24th in Major League Baseball in strikeouts per game, averaging over nine. Meyer is coming off a 14-strikeout game in his last outing, and he’s pitched deep into games as well.
The Marlins youngster has thrown at least 5.2 innings in every start and has completed six or more innings in four outings in a row.
Houston Astros-Kansas City Royals First 5 Innings UNDER 4.5 (-166)
Two pitchers that are off to terrific starts in the 2025 season will face off in Kansas City on Sunday, and I think this is a prime spot to bet an UNDER in the first five innings.
Starting with the Houston side, Hunter Brown has a 1.16 ERA this season and has not allowed a run over his last three starts. Overall, he’s given up two or fewer earned runs in every outing this season.
Kris Bubic is on the mound for Kansas City, and he’s been equally as good, posting a 1.45 ERA while allowing two or fewer earned runs in all but one start.
On the offensive side, both of these teams have struggled to open the season. Kansas City is just 28th in runs scored, 29th in OPS and 27th in batting average in 2025. The Astros aren’t much better, ranking 26th in runs scored, 28th in OPS and 22nd in batting average.
If you really want to get bold, you can take the UNDER 3.5 runs in the first five innings at plus money in this matchup. Either way, I think this game is headed for a low-scoring start on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.