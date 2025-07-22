Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Tigers-Pirates, Brewers-Mariners, Royals-Cubs)
Tuesday’s Major League Baseball action features yet another loaded slate, and there are some great starting pitchers taking the mound that we can bet on.
Starting with the first game of the night, the Detroit Tigers will have All-Star Casey Mize on the mound against the Pittsburgh Pirates as they aim to avenge Monday’s loss to Pirates ace Paul Skenes.
I’m eyeing a total in that game, but there are two sides that I like for Tuesday’s action as well.
Speaking of All-Stars, can Milwaukee Brewers youngster Jacob Misiorowski keep the team’s 11-game winning streak going? Many of the best betting sites have set the Brewers as underdogs on the road against the Seattle Mariners tonight.
Let’s dive into each of my best bets for Tuesday’s MLB action, as the NL Central race takes center stage in today’s Walk-Off Wagers.
MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, July 22
- Detroit Tigers-Pittsburgh Pirates UNDER 8 (-111)
- Milwaukee Brewers Moneyline (+104) vs. Seattle Mariners
- Chicago Cubs -1.5 (-126) vs. Kansas City Royals
Detroit Tigers-Pittsburgh Pirates UNDER 8 (-111)
Skenes and the Pirates shut down the Detroit Tigers on Monday night in a 3-0 win, but I think the tables could turn in terms of which team is shut down on Tuesday night.
Mize has led the Tigers to an impressive 11-5 record in his 16 outings this season, and he enters this start with a 3.15 ERA and a 3.29 expected ERA.
The Pirates will counter with Mitch Keller (3.48 ERA, 3.82 expected ERA), who has not gotten a ton of run support (sound familiar for a Pirates pitcher?) in 2025. Keller has allowed two or fewer earned runs in 13 of his 20 starts, yet the Pirates are just 6-14 when he’s on the mound.
In addition to that, the Pirates have combined for eight or fewer runs in 14 of Keller’s outings, including all three of his starts in the month of July.
Mize should be able to shut down this Pittsburgh offense, which ranks 28th in batting average, 30th in runs scored and 30th in OPS.
As long as Detroit doesn’t hang a massive number on Keller, I think the UNDER is the play in Game 2 of this series.
Overall this season, the UNDER has hit in 58.2 percent of the Pirates’ games.
Milwaukee Brewers Moneyline (+104) vs. Seattle Mariners
Can the Brewers win a 12th straight game on Tuesday night?
I’m buying them to do so, as All-Star right-hander Jacob Misiorowski has been lights out through his first five starts of his MLB career.
The youngster has a 2.81 ERA, allowing two or fewer earned runs in four of his five starts while leading the Brewers to a 4-1 record in those games. Milwaukee has been rolling over the last 30 days, posting the best batting average in baseball while ranking eighth in OPS and seventh in runs scored.
That should help it get Misiorowski enough run support against Seattle starter Logan Gilbert.
While Gilbert has a solid 3.39 ERA this season, he’s really struggled since coming off the injured list back on June 16. In six starts since then, Gilbert has a 4.40 ERA and has given up more hits (31) than innings pitched (30.2).
Getting the Brewers at plus money to continue this winning streak is too good to pass up on Tuesday.
Chicago Cubs -1.5 (-126) vs. Kansas City Royals
Matthew Boyd and the Chicago Cubs dropped their series opener against the Kansas City Royals on Monday, but they’ll aim to bounce back on Tuesday as massive home favorites.
Chicago has thrived in Boyd’s starts this season, going 11-8 while he’s posting a 10-3 win/loss record.
On Tuesday, the Royals will send veteran left-hander Rich Hill on the mound for his first start in 2025 after he posted a 4.91 ERA in four games with the Boston Red Sox last season.
I can’t trust Hill to shut down this Cubs offense that ranks in the top five in MLB in runs scored this season.
Chicago has also been elite at home (32-18), and I’ll bet on it stopping this two-game skid on Tuesday.
