Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Yankees-Nationals, Padres-Mariners, Tigers-A’s)
There are a few MLB series that are wrapping on Wednesday afternoon, which means bettors get a chance to dive into the action even earlier than usual!
On Wednesday, the New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres and Cleveland Guardians are all teams that are battling for a playoff spot that will begin their games before 5 p.m. EST.
So, why don’t we bet on some of the action?
I’m eyeing a few plays for today’s slate, including one for the series finale between the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres.
Here’s a quick look at the latest odds and analysis behind each of these bets on Aug. 27.
MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 27
- New York Yankees -1.5 (-131) vs. Washington Nationals
- Detroit Tigers Moneyline (-131) vs. A’s
- Seattle Mariners Moneyline (-138) vs. San Diego Padres
New York Yankees -1.5 (-131) vs. Washington Nationals
The New York Yankees are looking to complete a sweep of the Washington Nationals on Wednesday afternoon, and they’ll have ace Max Fried on the bump.
Fried has struggled a bit in the month of August, but he turned in a gem in his last outing, tossing six scoreless innings, allowing just four hits, against the Boston Red Sox.
Now, he gets to face a Washington team that is just 21st in MLB in batting average against left-handed pitching this season – making this a pretty favorable matchup.
Fried has led the Yankees to a 16-10 record in his starts, and I think he can do that again with the New York offense thriving in this series.
Cade Cavalli (2.82 ERA in four starts) is on the mound for the Nats, but I’m worried about the bullpen that is following him in this one. Washington’s ‘pen ranks dead last in MLB in ERA (5.61), and it allowed a pair of runs in a 5-1 loss on Tuesday.
With Fried on the mound, the Yankees are worth a shot on the run line in this series finale.
Detroit Tigers Moneyline (-131) vs. A’s
The Detroit Tigers have dropped three games in a row heading into Wednesday night’s late-night clash with the A’s, but I think they’re due to bounce back.
Casey Mize – an All-Star this season – is on the mound for Detroit, and the Tigers are an impressive 16-6 in his starts in 2025.
For a team that is a near lock to make the playoffs and win the AL Central, the Tigers certainly have a short price on the moneyline against an under .500 A’s club.
That may be due to the fact that Luis Morales (1.72 ERA) has pitched well in his four outings this season, but the A’s don’t have a great bullpen behind him – ranking 28th in MLB bullpen ERA.
I’m also a little worried that Morales is due for some slight regression, as his Fielding Independent Pitching (3.57) is considerably higher than his ERA early in his MLB career.
Plus, the A’s are one of the worst teams in MLB at home this season, going 28-37 straight up. I’ll trust Detroit to get back on track with Mize on the mound.
Seattle Mariners Moneyline (-138) vs. San Diego Padres
The Seattle Mariners have lost seven of their last 10 games, including Tuesday night’s matchup with the San Diego Padres, and they remain 1.5 games out of first place in the AL West.
However, the Mariners have a chance to take this series on Wednesday afternoon with righty Bryan Woo (2.94 ERA) on the mound against San Diego’s Yu Darvish (5.36 ERA).
Darvish has struggled a bit in 2025, allowing three or more runs in five of his nine outings while leading San Diego to just a 5-4 record in those games.
Woo, on the other hand, has thrown at least six innings in all 25 of his starts in 2025, allowing three or fewer earned runs in 19 of those games. In the month of August, he has led Seattle to a 3-1 mark while posting a 2.08 ERA in 26.0 innings of work.
San Diego ranks in the bottom half of the league in runs scored this season, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see it struggle against a consistent pitcher like Woo on Wednesday.
Since Darvish has been knocked around on a few occasions this season, I don’t mind taking Seattle at home – where it is 13 games over .500 – in this series finale.
