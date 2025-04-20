Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Yankees-Rays, Padres-Astros and Giants-Angels)
Sunday’s Major League Baseball action features 16 games (thanks to a Washington Nationals-Colorado Rockies doubleheader), giving bettors plenty of chances to make some winning picks.
On Easter Sunday, I’m eyeing a couple of totals, including one for the Sunday Night Baseball matchup between the San Diego Padres and Houston Astros. While that game features two top-notch starters, there could be some value on the OVER.
Let’s dive into the explanation for that pick, and two others for the games on April 20.
MLB Best Bets for Sunday, April 20
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- New York Yankees Moneyline (-155) vs. Tampa Bay Rays
- San Francisco Giants-Los Angeles Angels OVER 9 (+100)
- San Diego Padres-Houston Astros OVER 7.5 (-102)
New York Yankees Moneyline (-155) vs. Tampa Bay Rays
Through four starts for the New York Yankees, lefty Max Fried has allowed just five earned runs, giving up two or fewer earned runs in every start.
The Yankees are 4-0 in his four starts, and Fried has earned the win in each of his last three outings. While the Yankees are coming off a terrible loss on Saturday, they should be able to bounce back with Ryan Pepiot on the mound for Tampa Bay.
Pepiot has a 4.91 ERA and 5.75 FIP so far this season, allowing nine runs over his last two starts. With the Yankees currently ranking second in MLB in OPS, I’ll buy them to score enough to win this start with Fried on the mound.
Fried has allowed just 10 hits over his last 13.2 innings of work.
San Francisco Giants-Los Angeles Angels OVER 9 (+100)
San Francisco Giants starter Justin Verlander is off to a slow start in the 2025 season, posting a 6.75 ERA in four starts, allowing at least three runs in every matchup.
The Giants have cleared nine total runs in three of Verlander’s outings, even though they have the No. 2 bullpen ERA in MLB (1.78).
On the Angels side, Yusei Kikuchi enters this start with three outings where the Angels have combined for nine or more runs. Not only that, but Kikuchi has an ERA of 4.13 and a FIP of 4.61 in the 2025 season.
Both he and Verlander rank under the 50th percentile in expected ERA, and Kikuchi is in just the 18th percentile in barrel percentage. Plus, the Angels’ bullpen is in the bottom five in MLB in ERA in 2025.
This should be a high-scoring game on Sunday.
San Diego Padres-Houston Astros OVER 7.5 (-102)
Framber Valdez and Dylan Cease will duel on Sunday night, and this game has an extremely low total at 7.5.
I think the OVER could be the play, as the Padres are one of the better offenses in MLB, ranking fourth in OPS this season.
While Houston is in the bottom 10 in the league in OPS, the Astros may be able to get to Cease, who has a 6.64 ERA in the 2025 season, Cease allowed nine runs in his third start of the campaign, and he’s given up at least three runs in three of his four starts.
Meanwhile, Valdez has been up and down in 2025, posting a 4.91 ERA. He has starts with five and seven runs allowed, so it’s hard to trust both of these pitchers to be lights out on Sunday night. Based on the latest odds, there’s a chance this total could move down to seven, giving bettors a more favorable price before first pitch.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.