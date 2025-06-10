Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Yankees-Royals, Rangers-Twins, Mariners-Diamondbacks)
Every Major League Baseball team is back in action on Tuesday, June 10, leaving bettors with 15 games to choose from to place some bets.
I’ve narrowed down Tuesday’s action to three games for my best bets, as there are a few pitchers (Max Fried, Noah Cameron, Tyler Mahle) that I’m looking to trust as well as one team that I’m looking to fade in a West Coast matchup.
There is a ton of intrigue right now in MLB, as only the Detroit Tigers have a lead in the division that is wider than four games, meaning just about every division in baseball is up for grabs at this point in the season.
That should make for some exciting action in the summer months, and we’ll be betting on it all summer long at SI Betting.
Here’s a breakdown of the best MLB picks for Tuesday, June 10.
MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, June 10
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- New York Yankees-Kansas City Royals First 5 Innings UNDER 4.5 (-140)
- Seattle Mariners Moneyline (-112) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
- Texas Rangers-Minnesota Twins UNDER 8.5 (-102)
New York Yankees-Kansas City Royals First 5 Innings UNDER 4.5 (-140)
Two of the hottest starting pitchers in baseball face off on Tuesday, as New York Yankees ace Max Fried takes on Kansas City Royals youngster Noah Cameron.
Fried enters this start with a 1.78 ERA, and he bounced back from a rough outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers to pitch six innings of one-hit ball in a win over the Cleveland Guardians.
So far this season, Fried has given up two or fewer earned runs in 12 of his 13 starts, making him an elite pitcher to back in the early innings – which is exactly what I’m doing on Tuesday.
I love the UNDER in the first five frames in this matchup, especially since Cameron, 25, has really pitched well this season.
The young lefty has allowed just three earned runs in total across five starts, giving up just 15 hits and 10 walks in 31.2 innings of work. Cameron ranks in the 76th percentile in expected ERA and the 90th percentile in barrel percentage – inducing plenty of weak contact.
While the Yankees lead MLB in OPS against left-handed pitching, the Royals are just 23rd. I’ll trust both of these starters to keep these offenses in check in the early going.
Seattle Mariners Moneyline (-112) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks righty Brandon Pfaadt is on the mound on Tuesday night, and he’s a must-fade for bettors in this matchup with the Seattle Mariners.
Pfaadt has a 5.51 ERA this season, and things have gotten worse over his last seven starts (since May 1). Over that stretch, he’s posted an 8.80 ERA, allowing 13 earned runs over his last three innings of work (two starts).
That simply isn’t going to get it done against a Seattle Mariners team that ranks in the top half of MLB in OPS and runs scored this season. While the Mariners are sending Logan Evans to the mound (2.83 ERA but a 4.73 FIP this season), I think they’re the clear bet to make against Pfaadt.
The D-Backs righty ranks in the second percentile in expected ERA this season (6.95) and the first percentile in expected batting average against (.325). Seattle should dominate on offense on Tuesday night.
Texas Rangers-Minnesota Twins UNDER 8.5 (-102)
The Twins have yet to announce a starter for Tuesday’s matchup, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t place a wager on this contest.
Texas Rangers righty Tyler Mahle is on the mound on Tuesday, and he has just one start (his last outing) where he’s given up more than three earned runs in 2025. Overall, Mahle has a 2.02 ERA and a 3.72 expected ERA, leading the Rangers to 12 games where they’ve combined for eight or fewer runs out of his 13 starts.
So, I’m expecting yet another UNDER on Tuesday.
The Rangers are far and away the best UNDER team in Major League Baseball, going 45-20-1 in the 2025 season. The Twins aren’t too far behind, going 35-26-4 to the UNDER.
Plus, Texas ranks 29th in batting average, 30th in OPS and 28th in runs scored this season. With Mahle on the mound, this game should be a low-scoring one on Tuesday.
