Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Cal Raleigh, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.)
Looking to bet on a couple of players to leave the yard in Game 6 of the ALCS?
The Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays have played some fun offensive games, especially with the Jays getting their bats going in Seattle, scoring 23 runs across Games 3, 4 and 5 in this series.
Now, the Jays are favored to force a Game 7 on Monday night with Trey Yesavage on the mound. The Mariners are likely to start Logan Gilbert, but he has not officially been named the starter for this matchup.
I’m eyeing two of the best players in this series to go deep on Sunday, as they’ve both had huge postseasons to date.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for ALCS Game 6
- Cal Raleigh to Hit a Home Run (+253)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+338)
Cal Raleigh to Hit a Home Run (+253)
Cal Raleigh has been dominant in this series, hitting three home runs in five games, including a game-tying homer in Game 5 that propelled Seattle to a win.
Overall this postseason, Raleigh is hitting .295 with a .976 OPS, and he has a pretty great matchup against a Jays team that has a 6.57 bullpen ERA this postseason.
I am high on Trey Yesavage for the Jays, but he did allow a home run (and five runs) in Game 2 of this series.
Raleigh has been a home run machine all season long, and I expect him to remain hot in this series. If Seattle wins Game 6, Raleigh is likely going to have a huge part in it.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+338)
Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has homered five times in the playoffs, and he had seven hits across three games in Seattle.
Overall, Vladdy Jr. is hitting .333 with a 1.085 OPS in the playoffs, and I think he’s a great bet to stay hot at home – especially if Gilbert ends up being on the mound.
In his career against Gilbert, Guerrero is hitting 6-for-15 with a pair of home runs, although he did not record a hit off of him in Game 2.
I think this is a prime spot for Guerrero to continue his impressive postseason at home.
