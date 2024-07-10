SI

MLB Player Props to Target for Nationals vs. Mets tonight

Jennifer Piacenti

Jun 17, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) connects for an RBI double against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 17, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) connects for an RBI double against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

We’re going to pick on Patrick Corbin a little bit today. The lefty hurler is in the bottom 7% of the league in strikeouts, exit velocity, ERA, xERA, and hard-hit rate - to name just a few.   

Despite Grimace abandoning the Mets recently, I still think New York is in a good spot tonight.  I’ve found a few bets that present good value. 

Nationals vs. Mets Prop Bets

All odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Patrick Corbin under 3.5 K (+100)

I like the even money here for Corbin to tally no more than three strikeouts tonight. The Mets have the ninth-best K-rate vs. lefties this season (20.8%), and Corbin is punching batters out at a rate of just 6.12 per nine innings. He’s gone under this mark in eight of his 18 starts this season, including his last start where he lasted only five innings vs. the Cardinals and tallied just three strikeouts.  The Mets have slugged .550 vs. southpaws since June 1 with a .920 OPA and .302 batting average (2nd in MLB).

With the game total set up at 9.5, it seems to me the Mets should be getting to Corbin, and that’s enough for me to grab the payout here. 

Francisco Lindor over 1.5 total bases (+100)

Here’s another even-money prop I like tonight.  Lindor is batting .302 vs. lefties this season as opposed to just .236 vs. righties.  His 15 extra-base hits vs. southpaws are tied for third-best in MLB.  Since June 1st, Lindor is batting .294 with 74 total bases.  I like the even money for LIndor to tally a couple of tonight. 

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published |Modified
Jennifer Piacenti

JENNIFER PIACENTI

In addition to being a fantasy sports and betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Jennifer is a radio host for Sirius XM Fantasy Sports Radio, and she hosts her own podcast, “Waiver Wired” on the Extra Points podcast network. Jennifer has been nominated for multiple FSWA awards for her NFL DFS video series. She’s a Scott Fish Bowl Finalist, and she finished third overall in the 2021 NFFC post-season mini. Jennifer is also a featured expert on MLB Network’s “Bettor’s Eye,” and a member of the esteemed Tout Wars, the fantasy baseball battle of the experts.

Home/Betting