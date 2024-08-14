Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Healthy Dodgers Continue Winning Ways)
Wednesday brings wall-to-wall Major League Baseball coverage, but all eyes are on the World Series favorite starting to look whole.
The Los Angeles Dodgers got Mookie Betts back on Monday, and are quickly reminding everyone why this is the team that is viewed as the team to beat in the big leagues this season. The Dodgers will go for three in a row at the hands of the NL Central leading Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, is it worth betting on Los Angeles?
Here's our best bets for each game on the Wednesday big league slate.
Royals vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
Pick: Twins (-110)
The Royals continue to be untrustworthy on the road this season, evident in two blowout losses to the Twins during this series. KC is 27-30 on the road the year, and while the group has power throwing Cole Ragans on the mound, the Twins are a top 10 hitting group against left handed pitching, so I believe Minnesota can do enough to get another win.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
Pick: Diamondbacks (-210)
Jordan Montgomery’s struggles have been well documented in Arizona this season, posting a 6.37 ERA with a career low 14% strikeout rate, but the Rockies are a good spot for him to turn it on as the team is below average in terms of OPS against left handed pitching.
Arizona has been the best offense since the All-Star break, and I’m not interested in getting off the bandwagon, even with Montgomery’s concerns.
Pirates vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
Pick: Padres (-135)
As has been custom in this daily article, we’ll fade the Pittsburgh Pirates, losers of nine straight.
The Buccos are in a tailspin while the Padres have emerged as the top NL Wild Card contender, utilizing the trade deadline at the expense of the Pirates, landing veteran left hander Martin Perez. Can Perez hand his former team a 10th straight loss?
I’m betting on it at a cheap price.
Rangers vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
Pick: Red Sox (-140)
Tanner Houck has been a key cog in the Red Sox rotation all season, posting a 3.02 ERA while allowing soft contact all season. Boston will have the edge against a to be determined Rangers starter as the offense has quickly become a top five lineup in the bigs.
Give me Boston as home favorites.
Nationals vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
Pick: Nationals (+145)
The Nationals grabbed a surprising win on Tuesday against the potent Orioles team, and I think the team is live for another upset on Wednesday, mainly as a fade of Dean Kremer.
Kremer has been shaky all season as he’s battled injuries, making 16 starts posting a 4.70 ERA with an even worse xERA of 5.08. Kremer has lacked high-end control this season, 27th walk rate and seventh barrel percentage, and the Nationals can continue to rake at Camden Yards.
Cubs vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
Pick: Cubs (+120)
I won’t lay the price with the Guardians on Wednesday as Alex Cobb needs to prove he is a capable arm moving forward this season. Cleveland’s right hander has made one start this season, allowing four earned runs in less than five innings with nine hits.
Chicago will have one of its better arms in Jameson Taillon, who is in the 94th percentile in walk rate and a 70th percentile hard-hit rate to mitigate the Guardians lineup.
Cardinals vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
Pick: Reds (-105)
Cincinnati has played well against St. Louis this week, taking the first two games in convincing fashion, and I’ll go back to the well on Wednesday with the (slight) home underdog.
Cardinals starter Kyle Gibson has been a prime regression candidate, allowing a 3.99 ERA against a 4.85 xERA, setting up for a rough showing at the hitter friendly Great American Ballpark.
Mariners vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Mariners (-140)
The Mariners got smoked by the Tigers on Tuesday, losing 15-1 in Detroit, but Wednesday is just another game, and Bryan Woo is in line for a strong showing against the otherwise limited Tigers lineup that is 28th in OPS since the All-Star break.
Woo, when healthy, has been electric, posting a 2.27 ERA with a 2.24 xERA.
Marlins vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
Pick: Marlins (+150)
The Phillies slide has continued into the middle of August, and I’m not trusting the NL East leaders to figure it out so soon. The team is hitting worse than the Marlins since the All-Star Game, Miami is 13th and Philadelphia is 22nd.
Edward Cabrera has electric stuff, 86th percentile strikeout rate, but when teams hit him, he is in trouble, allowing a fourth percentile hard-hit rate. I’m willing to back the upside at this price.
Astros vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
Pick: Rays (-105)
Zack Littell has turned a corner this season, allowing four total runs in his last three starts with limited free bags (only one per start).
While the Astros lineup is more than capable, I’m interested in fading Ronel Blanco, who has an xERA of 4.03 that is far higher than his 3.02 ERA. He has been fantastic this season, but with a high walk rate that is nearing 10%, I believe a setback is coming for Blanco.
Athletics vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
Pick: Athletics (+145)
Oakland’s lineup proved to be worth the underdog price on Tuesday, and we may see the same thing on Wednesday. The team is 11th in OPS against left handed pitching and the A’s have proven to have significant upside at the dish.
Meanwhile, the Mets are sending out David Peterson on Wednesday in Flushing, who has had an up-and-down, injury riddled year. He has a 3.34 ERA, but his xERA is at 5.42 with a 14th percentile hard-hit rate. I can’t trust the Mets at this price tag
Yankees vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick
Pick: Yankees (-245)
The Yankees got back on track Tuesday, and should be able to string together another win on Wednesday with a glorified bullpen game.
However, against soft-tossing right hander Davis Martin, the Yankees should have little issue creating run support for the pitching staff. Martin has pitched 12 innings and has an xERA of 4.98.
Dodgers vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Dodgers (-120)
The Dodgers have shown the difference between itself and the Brewers in this measuring stick series in Milwaukee, winning the first two games by a combined score of 12-4.
With Mookie Betts back in the lineup, the Dodgers lineup is looking dangerous once again, and should have little issue teeing off on the erratic Frankie Montas, who has a 5.10 ERA this season.
Blue Jays vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
Pick: Angels (-115)
I’ll fade Jose Berrios out west against the Angels, a pitcher who has been far worse than his metrics indicate. He has a 3.97 ERA, which seems fine, but that's supported by 5.14 xERA, ripe for a letdown moving forward.
Meanwhile, the Angels will start All-Star Tyler Anderson, who should have the upper hand on the Blue Jays lineup that is 26th in OPS this season against left handed pitching.
Braves vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
Pick: Braves (+100)
The Braves have eased concerns on the road, winning the first two matchups against the Giants, and I like Atlanta to make it three in a row at the expense of San Francisco’s returning starter Robbie Ray.
The Braves hit lefties well, top 10 in OPS this season, and the Giants offense continues to slump, 24th in OPS in August.
Take Atlanta as a small underdog.
