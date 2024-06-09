Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (How to Bet Yankees-Dodgers on Sunday Night)
Sunday's Major League Baseball action gets kicked off at 10:10 a.m. EST between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, and it concludes with two of the best teams in baseball -- the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers -- facing off on Sunday night.
With every team in the league in action, bettors can wager on 15 different games on Sunday.
Here's a moneyline pick for each of the, along with a short breakdown of each game:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Prediction and Pick
Pick: Phillies -155
We've got a pair of pitchers with over 5.00 ERAs squaring off in this game, although Jose Quintana has led the Mets to a win over the Phillies once this season.
Philly is top five in MLB in OPS this season, and it comes into this game on a four-game winning streak. I'll ride with the hot team at home as a slight favorite.
San Francisco Giants vs. Texas Rangers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Rangers -162
The defending World Series champs should have an advantage on Sunday with Nathan Eovaldi (2.70 ERA) on the mound against Keaton Winn (3-6, 6.17 ERA).
The Giants are just 3-6 straight up in Winn's starts, and Eovaldi has been decent since returning from the IL, allowing just three runs across 8.2 innings of work. I lean with him to get the win on Sunday.
Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Prediction and Pick
Pick: Braves -166
The Atlanta Braves are starting 2023 first-round pick Hurston Waldrep on Sunday -- his MLB debut -- against Washington's DJ Herz, who allowed four runs in four innings in his debut against the New York Mets.
Atlanta's offense, even without Ronald Acuna Jr., is better than this Washington group, and the Braves outrank the Nats in bullpen ERA. With both 'pens likely getting heavy usage in this one, I'll lay the juice with the Braves.
Minnesota Twins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Prediction and Pick
Pick: Pirates -112
Pirates starter Jared Jones has just one start all season where he's allowed over three earned runs, and he should have the edge against Minnesota's Bailey Ober (4.94 ERA).
Both of these teams are 5-7 in these starters respective outings, but Jones has beenb lights out at home, posting a 1.95 ERA in six starts. Trust him in this afternoon matchup.
Baltimore Orioles vs. Tampa Bay Rays Prediction and Pick
Pick: Orioles -135
Zack Littell led the Rays to a win over the Orioles in his last start, but it wasn't pretty. He gave up 11 hits across six innings (only three runs), pushing his WHIP up to 1.28 on the season.
He takes on Grayson Rodriguez (6-2, 3.28 ERA), who has led the O's to a 7-3 record in his 10 starts. Given the Rays struggles at home (17-20 straight up), I don't mind the Orioles (20-10 on the road) as slight favorites in this game.
Cleveland Guardians vs. Miami Marlins Prediction and Pick
Pick: Guardians -112
There isn't much to love betwene Miami's Trevor Rogers (5.68 ERA) and Cleveland's Carlos Carrasco (5.66 ERA), but there is one stat that stands out to me.
Miami is just 1-11 in Rogers' outings this season. I can't back this struggling Marlins team to get the win today.
Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Prediction and Pick
Pick: Reds +102
Cubs rookie Shota Imanaga appears to be coming back to earth, allowing 12 runs (eight earned) over his last two starts to shoot his ERA up to 1.88 on the season.
Meanwhile, Reds starter Frankie Montas is coming off his best outing of the season -- seven innings of one-hit ball against the Colorado Rockies.
The Reds actually outrank the Cubs in OPS this season, so don't be shocked if they still one at home today.
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Detroit Tigers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Tigers -175
AL Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal has been money for the Tigers all season, posting a 1.97 ERA and leading the team to a 9-3 record across 12 starts.
He takes on Milwaukee's Bryse Wilson, who has pitched decently in 2024 but could be due for some regression due to his 4.77 expected ERA. I'll take Detroit here.
Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals Prediction and Pick
Pick: Royals -120
Kansas City Royals starter Cole Ragans has just two starts this season where he's allowed more than three earned runs, and I give him the slight edge over Mariners youngster George Kirby.
Seattle ranks just 24th in MLB in OPS, so I'm worried about it scoring enough against a Royals team that has thrived at home, going 24-10 straight up.
Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox Prediction and Pick
Pick: Red Sox -162
I can't bet on the awful Chicago White Sox, especially with Chris Flexen (5.19 ERA) on the moound. Chicago is just 2-11 straight up in his 13 starts this season.
Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals Prediction and Pick
Pick: Rockies +154
I don't love either starter in this matchup, as Andre Pallante was rocked for St. Louis in his last outing, pushing his ERA over 6.00 on the season, and Ty Blach has been subpar (4.54 ERA) for Colorado.
These teams are both in last place with ugly run differentials, so why not take a shot on a road dog in this matchup?
Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels Prediction and Pick
Pick: Astros -162
Justin Verlander hasn't been his best in 2024, but Houston is starting to play better, going 6-4 in its last 10 games to move just half a game back of second in the AL West.
The Angels (last in the AL West) are sending Patrick Sandoval (5.00 ERA) to the mound, and he may struggle against a Houston offense that ranks 10th in MLB in OPS against lefties.
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland A's Prediction and Pick
Pick: A's +105
Oakland has been decent at home (15-19 straight up) this season, and it may have the pitching advantage with Mitch Spence (3.86 ERA) taking on Bowden Francis (9.00 ERA) in a battle of young arms.
The Jays also rank 29th in MLB in bullpen ERA, so I don't have much faith in the arms after Francis being trustworthy enough to back the Jays as favorites.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres Prediction and Pick
Pick: Padres -142
The D-Backs are going with an opener in this game, which makes them an automatic fade in my eyes. Arizona will have to use a lot of its bullpen, which ranks 25th in MLB in ERA this season.
That puts the Padres and Adam Mazur (1.50 ERA), who is making his second career start, in a good spot to grab a win at home.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees Prediction and Pick
Pick: Dodgers -122
Los Angeles' Tyler Glasnow and New York's Luis Gil have been two of the best pitchers in baseball this season, but I think the Dodgers pull off the series sweep of the Yanks on Sunday.
New York's offense has sputtered without Juan Soto, and the Dodgers hung 11 runs on New York on Saturday. If we're trusting an offense to get to a bullpen, I think the Dodgers have the slight edge right now.
