Rounding the Bases: MLB Straight Up Picks for Every Game Today (Predictions for Yankees-Tigers, Dodgers-Cardinals)
Happy Sunday, baseball fans!
With the NFL season approaching, Major League Baseball owns Sunday's for only a few more weeks, but today's action spans from 12:05 p.m. EST through the Little League Classic between the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers at 7:00 p.m. EST.
A massive day full of games certainly warrants some bets, and the SI Betting team continues to deliver a moneyline pick for every MLB game, every day.
Here's a look at the slate for Aug. 18!
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets Prediction and Pick
Pick: Marlins +164
I'm going to take a shot on the underdog Marlins with the Mets searching for a sweep on Sunday.
The Mets are just half a game out of a wild card spot, but I'm not sold on Paul Blackburn (4.43 ERA) giving New York a near -200 edge, especially after he gave up six runs in four innings to the Oakland A's his last time out.
For what it's worth, Miami's starter, Valente Bellozo, has been great in five outings, posting a 2.28 ERA and throwing 12.2 scoreless innings over his last two starts to earn a pair of wins. I'll take a chance on him staying hot this afternoon.
Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Prediction and Pick
Pick: Nationals +150
Another underdog? Why not!
The Washington Nationals are also looking to avoid a sweep on Sunday after dropping the first three games of their series with the Philadelphia Phillies.
I'm not sold on Phillies starter Taijuan Walker (5.68 ERA) who is making just his second start since coming off the injured list. Philly is 4-7 in Walker's 11 starts, and while he hasn't been great lately, Jake Irvin is one of the Nationals' better arms in 2024.
I'll bet on Washington to avoid a dreaded 4-0 slide.
Seattle Mariners vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Prediction and Pick
Pick: Mariners -162
George Kirby will look to stop the bleeding for the Seattle Mariners, who have lost five games in a row ahead of their series finale with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Luckily, the Pirates have Jake Woodford (5.87 ERA) on the mound. He's been significantly worse than Kirby (3.42 ERA), and that's with Kirby allowin 11 runs (six earned) over just 3.2 innings his last time out.
I'll bet on the M's losing streak ending today.
Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Prediction and Pick
Pick: Orioles -142
The Baltimore Orioles need a win to split their four-game set with the Boston Red Sox, and I think they'll get it on Sunday.
Boston has Kutter Crawford on the mound, and he's been awful as of late, posting a 9.75 ERA over his last five starts. Boston has somehow won two of those games, but I don't think that'll be the case against Albert Suarez, who hasn't allowed a run over his last two starts and has a 3.39 ERA on the season.
Plus, Boston's 4.46 bullpen ERA is one of the five worst marks in MLB this season.
Kansas City Royals vs. Cincinnati Reds Prediction and Pick
Pick: Reds -108
The Kansas City Royals are on a three-game winning streak and sit just four games out of the AL Central lead, but I don't think they'll win their series finale with the Cincinnati Reds.
Righty Brady Singer is struggling for the Royals at the moment, allowing 10 earned runs on 18 hits so far this month, and he has a much worse ERA on the road (4.47) than at home (2.50) in 2024.
Cincinnati starter Andrew Abbott hasn't been lights out, but he does come into this game with a 3.59 ERA, allowing two or fewer earned runs in five of his last eight outings.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Tampa Bay Rays Prediction and Pick
Pick: Diamondbacks -122
Merrill Kelly returned to the Arizona rotation earlier this month, and he threw five innings of two-run ball, leading the D-Backs to a win.
Arizona is 3-2 in Kelly's five starts, and he's posted a 2.43 ERA on the season. Now, he takes on Tampa Bay starter Drew Rasmussen, who has thrown two or fewer innings in all three of his outings as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.
The Rays are 0-3 in his appearances, and I'm not sold on their bullpen (3.79 ERA) shutting down Arizona enough to win this game.
Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros Prediction and Pick
Pick: Astros -375
Chicago has just 30 wins on the season, and the Astros have won nine of their last 10 games to open up a four-game lead in the AL West division.
It shouldn't be that simple, but I'm not betting on Chicago on the road against Framber Valdez and company.
Cleveland Guardians vs. Milwaukee Brewers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Brewers -125
I've faded Colin Rea in the past since his expected ERA is much higher than his actual ERA, and it worked against the Los Angeles Dodgers when he allowed seven runs across six innings.
However, I'm backing him on Sunday.
The Brewers have won four in a row, splitting their series with the Dodgers and setting themselves up to sweep the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday. Cleveland has Ben Lively on the mound, but he's struggled this month, raising his ERA from 3.44 to 3.71 in just three starts.
The Guardians are three games over .500 on the road, but the Brewers have been dominant at home going 37-24. That, coupled with their 16-7 record in Rea's appearances is enough for me to take the home team to sweep.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Prediction and Pick
Pick: Dodgers -120
Clayton Kershaw had his best start of the season for the Los Angeles Dodgers his last time out, allowing just one run across 5.2 innings of work.
I think he has a massive edge -- even on the road -- against St. Louis starter Sonny Gray, who has seen his ERA balloon from 2.98 to 3.93 over the last two months. Gray has allowed five or more earned runs in four of his last seven starts, and he's given up at least two in all of them.
Back Los Angeles to take the series finale this afternoon.
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago Cubs Prediction and Pick
Pick: Cubs -198
Blue Jays youngster Bowden Francis has pitched well over his last two starts, but I'm not going to veer from one of the best trends in baseball.
The Cubs are 17-5 in Shota Imanaga's starts this season, and the lefty has just four starts in 2024 where he's allowed more than three earned runs. I'll back the Cubs at home on Sunday.
Minnesota Twins vs. Texas Rangers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Twins -115
This is a full on fade of the Texas Rangers bullpen.
Starter Tyler Mahle has been solid in two outings this season, posting a 2.79 ERA, but the Rangers are 0-2 in those games, mainly due to the fact that their bullpen has a 4.58 ERA and can't seem to hold a lead.
The Twins are rolling as of late, pulling to within two games of the AL Central lead by winning seven of their last 10.
San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies Prediction and Pick
Pick: Padres -198
This is only the second outing for Bradley Blalock as a Rockie, and I'm betting on the resurgence of Joe Musgrove, who has led the Padres to a 7-4 record in his outings, allowing just four total earned runs over his last four starts.
San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland A'sPrediction and Pick
Pick: Giants -170
You can't fade Blake Snell. Not right now.
Since returning from the injured list in July, Snell has arguably been the best pitcher in baseball, throwing a no-hitter and posting a 0.99 ERA over his last seven starts.
He should shut down a week Oakland offense on Sunday.
Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Angels Prediction and Pick
Pick: Braves -162
I'll reluctantly take the Braves on Sunday against youngster Jack Kochanowicz, who has yet to find things at the MLB level.
The rookie has a 7.98 ERA in three starts, although he did pitch well his last time out, allowing just two runs in 7.2 innings. Still, I give the Atlanta offense a slight edge to get the win.
New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Tigers -122
What an amazing price to get for the Tigers on Sunday Night Baseball.
AL Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal gets the ball in this one, and he's been lights out in 2024, posting a 2.53 ERA and 2.64 Fielding Independent Pitching. The Tigers are 16-8 in his starts, and I expect another win against the Yankees.
Not only has New York struggled against left-handed pitching, ranking 14th in OPS and 24th in batting average, but it has struggling righty Marcus Stroman on the bump in this one.
Stroman has a 6.66 ERA in six outings since July 1, and while the Yankees are 3-3 in those games, they won't give him the necessary run support against Skubal.
Bet on Detroit to close out this series with a W.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.