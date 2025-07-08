MLB World Series Odds: Tigers Skyrocketing, Yankees Tanking Ahead of All-Star Break
The 2025 MLB season is soon approaching the All-Star break on July 15, and while the top of the World Series oddsboard still features familiar names, several teams have made significant changes — both up and down — through the first half of the season. The trade deadline looms at the end of the month, and speculative moves have the futures market already showing signs of volatility.
The Los Angeles Dodgers, of course, remain the betting favorites at +210, holding the best record in baseball at 56-36. They've been steady all season and have more than justified their extremely short preseason price of +240. Their elite starting pitching, led by Yoshinobu Yamamoto, plus a consistent offense anchored by Shohei Ohtani, whose Statcast profile beams with deep red in the top 99th percentile.
Behind the Dodgers, the Philadelphia Phillies and Detroit Tigers have surged into contention. The Phillies sit at +800, tied for the second-best odds on the board. After opening the season at +1000, Philadelphia has maintained a strong grip on the NL East, thanks in large part to Bryce Harper’s MVP-caliber first half. Then there’s the perennial AL contenders in the Yankees and Astros hanging in the mix. Between those two teams, the Astros have risen in the ranks while the Yankees' battered pitching rotation has become a problem.
The Tigers, meanwhile, are the biggest riser among AL teams. Now listed at +700, they’ve rocketed up from +3000 preseason odds on the strength of elite pitching from reigning Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal.
On the other end of the spectrum, the Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves have seen their odds plummet. The Orioles were a trendy preseason pick at +1600 but now sit at +19000 after stumbling to a 35–46 record, last in the AL East. Injuries and underperformance from their pitching staff have been major issues. The Braves, once +850 favorites, have also dropped dramatically to +10000, now sitting below .500 and in fourth place in the NL East, allowing even the Marlins to make ground and pass them.
2025 World Series Odds
- Los Angeles Dodgers (+210)
- Philadelphia Phillies (+800)
- Houston Astros (+900)
- New York Yankees (+900)
- Detroit Tigers (+700)
- New York Mets (+1200)
- Chicago Cubs (+1200)
- Toronto Blue Jays (+2100)
- Tampa Bay Rays (+2800)
- Seattle Mariners (+2900)
- San Francisco Giants (+3300)
- San Diego Padres (+3300)
- Milwaukee Brewers (+4100)
- Boston Red Sox (+4600)
- Texas Rangers (+6000)
- St. Louis Cardinals (+7000)
- Minnesota Twins (+8500)
- Atlanta Braves (+10000)
- Kansas City Royals (+10000)
- Arizona Diamondbacks (+10000)
- Cincinnati Reds (+13000)
- Baltimore Orioles (+19000)
- Los Angeles Angels (+46000)
- Cleveland Guardians (+16000)
- Washington Nationals (+100000)
- Colorado Rockies (+100000)
- Chicago White Sox (+100000)
- Miami Marlins (+100000)
- Pittsburgh Pirates (+100000)
- Oakland Athletics (+100000)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.