MLB World Series Odds: Yankees Overvalued, Mariners and Padres Surging
The trade deadline has come and gone in Major League Baseball, and some teams have gone all in.
Several deals were made across the league, and it’s become clear which teams are looking to make a playoff push over the final two months of the regular season and which squads have realized that 2025 is not their year.
For example, the Arizona Diamondbacks, Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles were major sellers at the deadline while teams like the New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds, Boston Red Sox and more were looking to upgrade their roster for the home stretch.
While the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers remain major favorites (+300) in the latest odds to win the World Series, there are a few teams that could be sneaky bets a little further down the board.
Plus, there is one team that made some major moves that the deadline that bettors should not trust at its current price.
Let’s dive into the latest odds and some teams to watch with August baseball now in full swing.
World Series Odds for Every MLB Team
- Los Angeles Dodgers: +300
- Philadelphia Phillies: +750
- Detroit Tigers: +850
- New York Yankees: +900
- New York Mets: +900
- Houston Astros: +950
- Toronto Blue Jays: +1100
- Seattle Mariners: +1100
- Milwaukee Brewers: +1300
- Chicago Cubs: +1300
- San Diego Padres: +1500
- Boston Red Sox: +2500
- Texas Rangers: +3500
- Kansas City Royals: +13000
- Cincinnati Reds: +14000
- San Francisco Giants: +16000
- Cleveland Guardians: +19000
- Tampa Bay Rays: +20000
- St. Louis Cardinals: +30000
- Minnesota Twins: +50000
- Baltimore Orioles: +80000
- Arizona Diamondbacks: +80000
- Los Angeles Angels: +80000
- Atlanta Braves: +100000
- A’s: +100000
- Washington Nationals: +100000
- Pittsburgh Pirates: +100000
- Miami Marlins: +100000
- Colorado Rockies: +100000
- Chicago White Sox: +100000
Yankees Overvalued in Latest World Series Odds
I’ll keep it simple: The Yankees are not worth a bet at +900 to win the World Series, and they may not even make the playoffs.
New York is currently in third place in the AL East, and it has a crucial series with the Texas Rangers coming up as it attempts to remain in the top three in the AL for a wild card spot this season.
While New York upgraded its bullpen by adding David Bednar, Camilo Doval and Jake Bird at the deadline, there are still some glaring issues on this roster. New York currently is without Aaron Judge (flexor strain), and it does not have nearly as strong a lineup when the reigning AL MVP is out.
Even if Judge returns, if he can’t play the field, it may push the surging Giancarlo Stanton out of the lineup as the team’s designated hitter.
On top of that, the Yankees’ starting pitcher is questionable at best with Clarke Schmidt and Gerrit Cole both out for the season.
At +900, the Yankees are priced as an inner circle contender. In reality, they’re in third in their division and down several key pieces. Even if they do make the playoffs, it’s hard to see them winning the AL again, making them a team to fade in the World Series market.
Can Mariners Win AL West After Active Trade Deadline?
The Seattle Mariners picked up two major bats at the trade deadline, adding Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor from the Arizona Diamondbacks.
For an offense that is 10th in MLB in OPS and 11th in runs scored, adding these two sluggers could be the difference in Seattle landing one of the final wild card spots in the American League.
The Mariners already have a talented young pitching staff, and they’re creeping closer to the top spot in the AL West, entering Aug. 4 just 2.5 games back of the slumping Houston Astros (who have lost eight of their last 10).
Seattle certainly could win the division, and the team has one of the better staffs in baseball, ranking 11th in overall ERA and eighth in bullpen ERA.
The Mariners are just +1100 to win the World Series and have multiple paths to the playoffs after making substantial upgrades at the deadline.
Padres Undervalued in World Series Odds After Trade Deadline Moves
Yes, the Dodgers lead the NL West at the moment, but the San Diego Padres are just three games back and have won seven of their last 10.
San Diego made some major upgrades at the deadline, adding closer Mason Miller to the roster as well as first baseman Ryan O'Hearn and outfielder Ramon Laureano. Lefty JP Sears (acquired in the Miller deal) will make his first start with the Padres on Monday night.
Over the last few seasons, the Padres have been a frisky team in the playoffs in the NL, and the Dodgers have been far from dominant over the last few months. I don’t think it’s impossible for San Diego to win the division, and it’s priced pretty reasonably at +1500 to win the title.
