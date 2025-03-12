Montana vs. Northern Colorado Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Big Sky Championship Final
Montana and Northern Colorado meet in the Big Sky title game on Wednesday night.
The top two seeds in the Big Sky Tournament have dominated the competition en route to the title game, setting up a high level title game after splitting the season series.
Both offenses are elite, but which defense can keep up to pave the way for an NCAA Tournament berth?
Here’s our betting preview.
Montana vs. Northern Colorado Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Montana: +2.5 (-110)
- Northern Colorado: -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Montana: +114
- Northern Colorado: -137
Total: 146.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Montana vs. Northern Colorado How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 12th
- Game Time: 11:30 PM EST
- Venue: Idaho Central Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Montana Record: 24-9
- Northern Colorado Record: 25-8
Montana vs. Northern Colorado Key Players to Watch
Montana
Money Williams: The sophomore guard has been playing high level basketball, including averaging 22 points per game over the last four games. He is a ferocious defender as well while giving the team some high level shot creation. On the year, he is averaging north of 13 points per game on nearly three assists.
Northern Colorado
Isaiah Hawthrone: The senior power forward is shooting 43% from beyond the arc in Big Sky play, a matchup nightmare for teams in the conference. Against Montana, he has been at his best, scoring 17 points in each outing.
Montana vs. Northern Colorado Prediction and Pick
I’ll take the points with the slight underdog Montana, who has the ability to force Northern Colorado to play in the halfcourt and keep a lid on the team’s high octane transition defense.
The Grizzlies are one of the best transition denial defenses in the country, which should force the Bears offense to operate in the halfcourt, where the team sees a moderate drop-off in play.
The season series was determined by the stark difference in Montana’s three-point shooting. In the first game, a blowout loss on the road, the Grizzles shot 19% from beyond the arc, but answered on its home floor by shooting 62% from distance.
The Grizz play in high variance games, but are an elite three-point shooting team, hitting 36% of its threes, which is 67th in the country.
With steady shot making, I believe Montana can hang on a neutral floor against Northern Colorado given its ability to slow down transition opportunities for the up-tempo Bears attack.
PICK: Montana +2.5 (-110, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
