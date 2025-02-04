Most Popular Super Bowl Bet for Chiefs vs. Eagles Shows Public Riding Underdogs
The Super Bowl is the culmination of a busy season of sports betting in the NFL and its time for some bets to be settled.
Sportsbooks like BetMGM are going to grade the Super Bowl winner market that has been open for over a year while also booking the biggest game of the season in a separate market between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.
With two betting markets grading the same game, there are some interesting subplots to the game, as noted below.
The Eagles are the most popular bet for the Super Bowl, which would be a loss to the sportsbook, but BETMGM has enough liability elsewhere in terms of Futures results that a win on the Eagles would lead to the best result for the operator when its all said and done.
Philadelphia is a small betting underdog in Super Bowl 59 against Kansas City, who is playing for the first ever three-peat in NFL history.
With history on the line, bettors have clearly been lining up to be on the right side of history throughout the season, but it’s interesting that bettors on the game alone are siding with the Eagles in masses.
The betting market has been holding fairly steady for much of the past week since the matchup has been set, make sure to stay tuned at Sports Illustrated for the latest developments leading up to kickoff on Sunday evening.
For now, here are the current betting odds.
Eagles vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Eagles: +1.5 (-115)
- Chiefs: -1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Eagles: +100
- Chiefs: -120
Total: 48.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
