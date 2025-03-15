Mount St. Mary's vs. Iona Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for MAAC Championship Final
We saw two significant upsets in the semifinals of the MAAC tournament. No. 4 Iona took down the top seed, Quinnipiac, while No. 6 Mount St. Mary's upset the No. 2 seed, Merrimack. Now, we have a No. 4 vs. No. 6 tournament final with a spot in the NCAA Tournament on the line.
The two teams met just once in the regular season which ended in Iona winning an overtime thriller by a final score of 70-67. If we see a similar game tonight, it's going to be a fun game to watch.
Let's take a look at the odds, a couple of key players, and my best bet for this tournament final.
Mount St. Mary's vs. Iona Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Mount St. Mary's +5.5 (-115)
- Iona -5.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Mount St. Mary's +180
- Iona -220
Total
- OVER 132.5 (-105)
- UNDER 132.5 (-115)
Mount St. Mary's vs. Iona How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 15
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU/ESPN+
- Mount St. Mary's Record: 21-12 (12-8 Conference)
- Iona Record: 17-16 (12-8 Conference)
Mount St. Mary's vs. Iona Key Players to Watch
Mount St. Mary's
Dallas Hobbs: Not only is Dallas Hobbs the second-leading scorer on the team, averaging 12.4 points per game, but he's also an important distributor of the rock, averaging 3.3 assists per game. If Mount St. Mary's wants to win this game, Hobbs needs to limit his turnovers. He's currently committing 2.7 per game.
Iona
Dejour Reaves: The Iona guard has stepped up in a big way in the conference tournament. He put up 28 points against Manhattan while shooting 55.0% from the field and then shot 60% from the field for 23 points against Quinnipiac. Mount St. Mary's will have to try to figure out how to slow him down.
Mount St. Mary's vs. Iona Prediction and Pick
Instead of picking a side in this tournament final, I'm going to bet the UNDER. There were just 124 points scored in regulation the last time these two teams met and I wouldn't be surprised if we see a similar result this time around.
Both teams are much better defensively than offensively. They rank 266th and 293rd in Floor%, which measures a percentage of a team's possessions that result in at least one point being scored. With that being said, they rank 57th and 64th in opponent Floor%. Those two combined factors, along with their average pace of play, make me think this will be a low-scoring affair.
If I had to pick a side, Iona's ability to force turnovers and grab offensive rebounds makes me lean toward the Gaels, but I feel much more comfortable betting the UNDER.
Pick: UNDER 132.5 (-115) via BetMGM
