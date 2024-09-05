Mystic Prophet Peter Schrager Makes Super Bowl Prediction
If you tailed Peter Schrager's Super Bowl pick for the last five years, you're a very smart bettor. Perhaps you, like Schrager, have some supernatural ability to predict the future. Or maybe you got lucky and your bankroll has reaped the benefits. Either way, congrats, and get ready to bet again.
Schrager, an analyst on Good Morning Football, has become noted in the betting world because he's correctly picked the last five Super Bowl winners before the season started. It began when the Chiefs beat the 49ers in the 2019 Super Bowl and continued last year when...the Chiefs beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl. In between he picked the Bucs, Rams, and Chiefs again.
Well, Schrager is back with his 2024 Super Bowl pick, and he rolling with the Chiefs again, only this time he has them beating the Packers.
The Chiefs are the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl with +550 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. The Packers are +1800, tied for ninth in the odds and behind the 49ers (+600) and Eagles (+1300) in the NFC.
While you could say Schrager's pick is just playing the favorite, no team in NFL history has won three Super Bowl titles in a row, so he's going out on a bit of a limb. The Bucs and Rams had +1000 odds or greater when they won the title, so his picks haven't all been chalk.
This year Kansas City's biggest challengers in the AFC are the Ravens (+1100 to win the Super Bowl), Texans (+1500), Bengals (+1500), and Bills +1700), at least based on preseason odds.
The Chiefs host the Ravens in the season opener tonight and are -3 point favorites to win the game at FanDuel.
It will still be a few months before we know if Schrager makes it six in a row with his Super Bowl prediction. If this one comes to fruition, it might be the greatest run we've seen in betting history.
