Mystics vs. Dream Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Friday, June 20
The Atlanta Dream have been one of the biggest surprises in the 2025 WNBA season, winning eight of their first 12 games to post the fourth-best record in the league.
On Friday, the Dream are sizable favorites against the Washington Mystics, who started the season 2-0 but are just 3-7 in their last 10 games.
Washington has a solid young core led by Kiki Iriafen, Sonia Citron and Aaliyah Edwards, but it may not be a title contender yet in a loaded WNBA this season.
The Dream are hoping to get into title contention, and a career year from Allisha Gray to this point has helped them.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Friday’s action.
Mystics vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mystics +7.5 (-110)
- Dream -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mystics: +270
- Dream: -340
Total
- 159.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mystics vs. Dream How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 20
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gateway Center
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Mystics record: 5-7
- Dream record: 8-4
Mystics vs. Dream Injury Reports
Mystics Injury Report
- Georgia Amoore – out
Dream Injury Report
- None to report
Mystics vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bets
This player prop pick was written before odds were posted, but is a suggestion based on previous player performance.
Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Allisha Gray OVER Points
This season, Gray is averaging 20.4 points per game while shooting an impressive 50.6 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from beyond the arc.
The Dream wing has scored at least 16 points in eight of her 12 games this season, and she’s been much more aggressive as a scorer, averaging 13.0 shot attempts and 5.8 3-point attempts per game – both career-highs.
I think she could be in line for a big game against a Washington team that dropped 32 points on earlier this month.
Mystics vs. Dream Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m backing the Dream to move to 10-3 against the spread this season:
The Atlanta Dream are coming off a loss on Tuesday to the New York Liberty, but they were in front late in that game before eventually losing by five points. Still, Atlanta covered the spread in that matchup, and it has done so in 75 percent of its games in 2025.
Meanwhile, the Mystics are just 3-7 since starting the season 2-0, and they’ve fallen to eighth in net rating and 10th in offensive rating this season.
Some regression was expected from a younger team, and I’m worried about this Washington offense keeping up with an Atlanta team that is third in offensive rating and fifth in effective field goal percentage this season.
Allisha Gray is in the midst of a career year, and the Dream look to have made some solid moves by adding Brionna Jones and Brittney Griner in the offseason.
Washington lost by 33 at home to the Dream back on June 15, and I think this spread is giving Washington a lot more credit than it deserves.
Since the 2-0 start, the Mystics have an offensive rating of 93.1 – the No. 12 mark in the league over the last 10 games. Washington also has a -4.6 net rating during that stretch.
Atlanta is 4-1 overall at home, and I expect it to bounce back with a win on Friday night.
Pick: Dream -7.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
