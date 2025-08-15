Mystics vs. Fever Prediction and Odds for Friday, Aug. 15
The Indiana Fever return home Friday night still grinding through the absence of Caitlin Clark, who’s been sidelined since mid-July with a groin injury.
Without her this month, the Fever have won three of their last six games, dropping Tuesday’s home game to Dallas 81-80.
Washington arrives reeling from an 88-83 loss to the surging Valkyries, part of a 1-4 skid that’s left them now chasing the playoff cut line.
The Mystics’ recent trades of Brittney Sykes and Aaliyah Edwards looked like a white flag, but youngsters Sonia Citron and Emily Engstler have turned the roster shakeup into more of an audition.
Their last trip to Indianapolis in June ended in an 85-76 defeat. Here’s how I’m betting the follow-up with an 8.5-point spread.
Mystics vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mystics +8.5 (-106)
- Fever -8.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- Mystics (+290)
- Fever (-385)
Total
- Over 162 (-110)
- Under 162 (-110)
Mystics vs. Fever How to Watch
- Date: Friday August 15, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Mystics Record: 18-15
- Fever Record: 14-18
Mystics vs. Fever Prediction and Pick
With the Fever coming off a draining split against Dallas and still missing Clark. Washington’s loss to Golden State on Wednesday showed they can hang with playoff-caliber teams, with Citron and Engstler embracing larger roles. The Mystics have played eight straight games decided by single digits, no less.
They also rank in the league’s top half in three-point percentage over the last month, which can offset Indiana’s edge on the glass by creating high-variance scoring swings. Indiana’s defense has slipped slightly without Clark’s offensive gravity in the assists department, allowing 80-plus points in four of its last five games. Washington’s pace and ball movement have the potential to exploit those gaps, especially if they can limit second-chance points. With a track record of keeping road games competitive and recent form suggesting they won’t be outclassed, I am taking the points as a legitimate value offer.
Pick: Mystics +8.5 (-110 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.