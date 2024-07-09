Mystics vs. Fever WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, July 10 (Can Indiana Cover?)
The Indiana Fever are looking to improve to 3-0 this season against the Washington Mystics when they host them for a matinee matchup on Wednesday, July 10.
Indiana has played well since the start of June, improving to 9-13 on the season – good enough to hold the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Washington has not been nearly as fortunate, struggling with a litany of injuries to players like Brittney Sykes and Shakira Austin.
The Mystics have had an especially tough time on the road (2-10 straight up this season), but they have played the Fever close in 2024, losing by two points on June 7 and seven points on June 19.
Let’s break down the odds, key players to watch and a best bet for Wednesday’s matchup.
Mystics vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mystics +5.5 (-110)
- Fever -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mystics: +195
- Fever: -238
Total
- 167.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Mystics vs. Fever How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 10
- Time: 12:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV, MNMT
- Mystics record: 5-17
- Fever record: 9-13
Mystics vs. Fever Injury Reports
Mystics Injury Report
- Emily Engstler – day-to-day
- Karlie Samuelson – out
- Brittney Sykes – out
- Shakira Austin – out
Fever Injury Report
- Temi Fagbenle – day-to-day
Mystics vs. Fever Key Players to Watch
Washington Mystics
Aaliyah Edwards: Rookie Aaliyah Edwards has played a big role in 2024 with Shakira Austin banged up, averaging 8.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. The former UConn product had a double-double against the Fever earlier this season, but she was limited to just four points the last time these teams met.
Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark: Clark became the first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double in the Fever’s upset win over the New York Liberty, finishing with 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists. The favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award – Clark is averaging 16.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game this season.
Mystics vs. Fever Prediction and Pick
Washington is an impressive 14-7-1 against the spread, but I think the Fever are the team to bet in this one, especially since they are at home.
Indiana is 5-4 straight up and 6-3 against the spread at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this season, winning five consecutive games there.
After a slow start to the 2024 season, Indiana has played much better as of late, ranking eighth in net rating and fifth in offensive rating over its last 10 games. A lot of that has coincided with Clark playing better, as she’s averaging 17.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game over her last eight contests.
With the Mystics down multiple key players for this matchup, I have a hard time backing them to cover on the road.
Washington’s defense has kept it in games this season, but the Fever have improved on offense which is an issue for the Mystics (11th in offensive rating).
Indiana would have covered this number in one of the two meetings between these teams this season, so I’ll take a shot at that happening again on Wednesday.
Pick: Fever -5.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.