Mystics vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Thursday, July 3
Fresh off a tough loss in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Final on Tuesday, the Minnesota Lynx are at home on Thursday to take on the Washington Mystics.
Washington upset the Lynx earlier this season, handing them one of two regular-season losses in 2025.
Napheesa Collier and the Lynx will aim to avenge that, as they are set as 12-point favorites at home, where they have not lost in regular-season play (they did lose the Commissioner’s Cup Final) so far in 2025.
Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and more for this interconference clash.
Mystics vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Mystics +12 (-110)
- Lynx -12 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mystics: +550
- Lynx: -800
Total
- 159.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mystics vs. Lynx How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 3
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): Monumental Sports Network, FanDuel Sports Network North
- Mystics record: 8-9
- Lynx record: 14-2
Mystics vs. Lynx Injury Reports
Mystics Injury Report
- Georgia Amoore – out
- Sug Sutton – questionable
Lynx Injury Report
- Karlie Samuelson – out
Mystics vs. Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bets
Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Sonia Citron OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+110)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Citron is a terrific value in the prop market on Thursday:
This player prop may be the steal of the day, as Mystics rookie Sonia Citron has been great shooting the 3-ball in the 2025 season.
Citron is shooting 38.2 percent from 3 on 4.5 attempts per game, and she’s stepped up her shooting as of late. The former Notre Dame star has made multiple shots from beyond the arc in four of her last five games, averaging 2.6 made 3s on 6.0 attempts per game (43.3 percent) during that stretch.
She now has 10 games (out of 17) with two or more made 3-pointers. At +110, this prop is a pretty solid value for a player that has a massive role in Washington’s rotation and offense.
Mystics vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick
Earlier this season, the Mystics upset the Lynx with a 68-64 win, but they're set as massive underdogs on Thursday.
I understand the price, as the Lynx are 8-0 in regular season games at home, but I do think there is some value in taking the UNDER on Thursday night.
The Lynx and Mystics are two of the top defensive teams in the WNBA, as Minnesota is first in defensive rating and Washington is sixth. This is going to be a tough matchup for the Mystics to score (they’re 12th in offensive rating), as the Lynx allow the fewest points per game in the W.
However, Minnesota’s offense was out of whack in its Commissioner’s Cup loss to the Indiana Fever on Tuesday, and it did score just 64 points against Washington earlier this season, combining for 132 overall in that game.
The UNDER has hit in 10 of each of these teams’ 17 games this season (counting Tuesday’s Commissioner’s Cup Final).
I lean with another low-scoring affair closing out Thursday’s five-game slate.
Pick: UNDER 159.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
