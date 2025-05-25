Mystics vs. Mercury Prediction, Odds and Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, May 25
The Washington Mystics got off to a 2-0 start in the 2025 season, but they’ve dropped each of their last two games heading into Sunday’s matchup with the new-look Phoenix Mercury.
Phoenix, which is coming off a loss to the Seattle Storm, no longer has Diana Taurasi (retired) or Brittney Griner (signed with Atlanta), but it has two new stars in Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas. With Kahleah Copper (knee) sidelined, Sabally and Thomas have both gotten off to strong starts to lead the Mercury to a 2-1 record.
The Mystics are set as underdogs on Sunday in this game, and they have a ton of players on their injury report. While Aaliyah Edwards (probable) appears to be in line to make her season debut, the Mystics have ruled out Shakira Austin and have listed Brittney Sykes as questionable.
Sykes has really scored the ball at a high level this season, so losing her on Sunday would be a massive blow to this Washington offense. Sykes (26.3 points per game) did not play in Washington’s 3-point loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Friday.
Here’s a breakdown of this matchup on Sunday, including the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction.
Mystics vs. Mercury Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mystics +5 (-110)
- Mercury -5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mystics: +185
- Mercury: -225
Total
- 160.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Mystics vs. Mercury How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, May 25
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: PHX Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Mystics record: 2-2
- Mercury record: 2-1
Mystics vs. Mercury Injury Reports
Mystics Injury Report
- Aaliyah Edwards – probable
- Georgia Amoore – out
- Shakira Austin – out
- Brittney Sykes – questionable
Mercury Injury Report
- Monique Akoa Makani – questionable
- Kahleah Copper – out
- Natasha Mack – out
Mystics vs. Mercury Best WNBA Prop Bets
Mercury Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Alyssa Thomas OVER 31.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-108)
This season, Thomas has been awesome for the Mercury, averaging 18.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game.
She’s totaled 33, 31 and 34 points, rebounds and assists, and I expect her to continue to have a huge role with Copper out. Not known as a volume scorer, Thomas has attempted 10 or more shots in every game this season, including 19 shots in the loss to Seattle in Phoenix’s last game.
I think this line is a little low for the Mercury star given how much of an impact she has on the offense. Thomas has at least 16 points, six assists and five rebounds in every game in 2025.
Mystics vs. Mercury Prediction and Pick
Washington may have dropped each of its last two games, but it is a perfect 4-0 against the spread so far in 2025.
I believe the Mystics are a little undervalued here against a Mercury team that is down arguably its best player in Copper and is just 1-2 against the number this season.
The status of Sykes will be key, as she undoubtedly raises the ceiling of this Washington offense, but getting Edwards back is huge for the replacement of Austin. Rookie Kiki Iriafen has also been a beast for Washington down low, tallying three straight double-doubles.
While Phoenix has a little more top-line talent with Thomas and Sabally leading the way, I really like this Washington supporting cast. With Edwards and Sykes, the Mystics lost by just three – on the road – against Las Vegas on Friday night.
Washington is also sixth in net rating this season, just one spot behind the Mercury in that statistic. I wouldn't be shocked if this game ends up closer than this spread suggests – especially if Sykes is able to go.
Pick: Mystics +5 (-110 at DraftKings)
