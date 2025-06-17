Mystics vs. Sky Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for WNBA Commissioner's Cup
The Washington Mystics have been struggling as of late, dropping seven of their last nine games, but they find themselves as road favorites in a Commissioner’s Cup matchup against the Chicago Sky.
Chicago has three wins in the 2025 season, but all of them have come against either the Dallas Wings or the Connecticut Sun – the two worst teams, record-wise, in the W.
Both of these teams are out of contention in the Eastern Conference for the top spot in the Commissioner's Cup, but a win on Tuesday could go a long way for their chances of sneaking into one of the final playoff spots in the W later on this season.
Here’s a breakdown of Tuesday’s game, including the latest odds, injury reports, prop bets to consider, and my best bet.
Mystics vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mystics -3 (-110)
- Sky +3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mystics: -155
- Sky: +130
Total
- 157 (Over -112/Under -108)
Mystics vs. Sky How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 17
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Mystics record: 4-7
- Sky record: 3-7
Mystics vs. Sky Injury Reports
Mystics Injury Report
- Georgia Amoore – out
Sky Injury Report
- Courtney Vandersloot – out
- Moriah Jefferson – out
Mystics vs. Sky Best WNBA Prop Bets
Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Kiki Iriafen OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-145)
This season, rookie forward Kiki Iriafen is averaging 9.3 rebounds per game, picking up eight or more boards in eight of her 11 matchups.
While the Sky are a good rebounding team (first in rebounding percentage), they’re also dead last in effective field goal percentage. That means there will be a ton of misses to clean up on the defensive glass for Iriafen and the Mystics frontcourt.
This line should be set at 8.5, so I’ll gladly take the OVER for Iriafen to flirt with her season average on the boards.
Mystics vs. Sky Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Mystics are the bet to make on Tuesday night:
The Washington Mystics have taken a step back since their hot start, losing seven of their last nine games, but I think they’re in a prime post to bounce back on the road against the Chicago Sky.
Chicago has three wins this season – two against the one-win Dallas Wings and and one against the two-win Sun.
Outside of facing those teams, the Sky are 0-7, and they have the second-worst point differential in the WNBA at -11.4. Overall, Chicago ranks 12th in net rating, offensive rating and defensive rating.
With Courtney Vandersloot (torn ACL) out for the season and Moriah Jefferson banged up, the Sky lack a veteran point guard to help guide a rather young team.
Even though the Mystics have not played well as of late, they are still 6-5 against the spread and have a much better net rating (-4.0) than the Sky (-14.8). I’ll back them to win this matchup in Chicago.
Pick: Mystics Moneyline (-155 at DraftKings)
